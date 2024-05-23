TNT Sports will broadcast select CFP games via sublicense with ESPN





ESPN and TNT Sports have reached a five-year agreement under which TNT Sports will sublicense select College Football Playoff games from ESPN starting this season, the networks announced Wednesday. TNT Sports will present two first-round CFP matches in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In addition to the first-round matches, TNT Sports will add two quarterfinals each year beginning with the 2026 season through the 2028 season. TNT will be the primary network broadcasting the sublicensed CFP games, among other TNT Sports distribution platforms. ESPN will show all other CFP games on its networks, including the national championship game. ESPN will also continue to manage the sponsorship program for presenting the CFP. “We are pleased with this agreement with ESPN, which will provide TNT Sports the opportunity to present these College Football Playoff games on our platforms for years to come,” TNT Sports Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser said in a statement. “TNT Sports wants to delight fans and drive maximum reach and engagement for these big games.” Editor's Choices The CFP will expand from four to 12 teams this fall and include the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions earn the top four seeds and byes in the first round. The first round matches will be played December 20-21 at the home campus of the higher seed, with 5-8 seeded teams hosting 9-12 seeded teams. “ESPN is pleased to sublicense TNT Sports for select first-round games in the College Football Playoff, an event we have helped grow – alongside the CFP – into one of the premier championships,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN executive vice president, programming and acquisitions. “We are confident in the reach and promotion this new agreement will provide as we enter the new expanded playoff era.” This year, the CFP Quarterfinals will be hosted by the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (December 31), the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (January 1), the Rose Bowl Game (January 1) and the Allstate Sugar Bowl (January 1). . 1). The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowls will host the CFP semifinals, and the national title game is Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia. “It is exciting to add TNT Sports, another highly respected broadcaster, to the College Football Playoff family,” CFP President Bill Hancock said in a statement. “Sports fans across the country are intimately familiar with their work in a wide range of sporting events over the past twenty years, and we look forward to seeing what new and innovative ideas they bring to the promotion and delivery of these games.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/40198650/tnt-sports-air-select-cfp-games-sublicense-espn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos