Paris Olympics: Hong Kong Games entries grow as table tennis Wong Chun-ting earns spot in men's singles





The number of Hong Kong delegation entries at the Olympic Games rose to 32 after table tennis player Wong Chun-ting secured a spot in the men's singles in Paris. Despite his final world ranking dropping one place to No. 49, Wong was awarded the spot reserved for the next highest-ranked player in East Asia after two players were assigned to each of the regional qualifiers in the team event. There was no qualifying tournament for East Asia due to a lack of participants. A source at the Hong Kong Table Tennis Association confirmed that Wong had been given a place in the singles in addition to his existing place in the mixed doubles, in which he will partner Doo Hoi-kem.

This will be the third match in a row for the 32-year-old Wong, who made his debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and reached the last sixteen of the men's singles. He played again in Tokyo in 2021 and was ousted in the round of 32. Wong Chun-ting will play in singles in Paris. Photo: ITTF The veteran also led Hong Kong's challenge in the team competitions of those Games, as they reached the quarter-finals in Brazil and the last 16 in Japan. He also reached the last eight with Doo in the mixed doubles of the Tokyo edition. Since then, Wong has won a bronze medal at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou. Hong Kong also has a women's team that has qualified for Paris, bringing with it two spots in the women's singles, and the city's head coach Li Ching revealed that the squad heading to the French capital could grow further. We have to wait until the closing date on June 18 to see if Lam Siu-hang can make it, he said. He is currently ranked 11th on the list [of eligible remaining players] and there are still 13 places on offer. Until then, there are four or five more tournaments. We won't know who will play well, and because the points difference is so small, we can't estimate his chances. It all depends on his next results. He will play two or three more tournaments, but he cannot participate in all of them. Approximately 70 players can participate in each men's and women's singles match, of which 32 are from the qualified men's and women's teams. Then, 22 places will be awarded to individuals from Olympic committees who do not have a team that has qualified on their continent. The remaining places will be distributed according to the world singles rankings. Lam, who is ranked No. 86 in the world, will play in a World Table Tennis Contender event in Taiyuan, China, until Sunday. The 27-year-old defeated China's Xu Yingbin 3-2 on Thursday to reach the last 16 and fought back from 9-2 down in the decider. Lam will next face the winner between Liang Jingkun and Liu Dingshuo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/sport/hong-kong/article/3263845/paris-olympics-hong-kongs-games-entries-grow-wong-chun-ting-earns-table-tennis-mens-singles-spot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos