



WINTER GARDEN, FL. The No. 2 (Scorecard Division II rankings per clippd) Flagler College women's golf team took over the top spot thanks to a 6-under par 282 and the team has a 6-under 570 (288 -282) through two rounds at the NCAA Division II National Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge's Panther Lake course (par 72; 6,003 yards). The teams start tomorrow at 7:30 am and the Saints start at 12:10 pm Today's round finished in second place this season, relative to par. Flagler has three golfers in the top 10, all tied at 10e place, and another at a shared 15e place. Henriette Stranda, Jordyn Hodgson and Stella Jelinek are all tied for tenthe place with a 3-under 142. Stranda has risen eight places in the rankings today thanks to her 2-under 70. She was 1-under on the front nine and shot the same on the back nine. Stranda had three birdies and 14 pars today. One of today's biggest improvements came from Sophie Wheeler. She catapulted 35 places with the help of a 3-under 69, equaling her lowest round of the season. She is tied at 15e place at an even par 144. Wheeler had five birdies on the front nine. Flagler leads the 18-team field by one stroke. No. 4 West Texas A&M University is in second place at 5-under 571 (289-282). No. 5 University of Findlay is in third place with a 2-over-578. No. No. 9 Lynn University and No. 1 Dallas Baptist University are in fourth place with a 3-over 579. The best eight teams advance to the match play. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on Friday. The quarterfinal pairings consist of No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 5 vs. No. 4. There remains a tie at the top of the field of 113 women. However, the golfers are new since yesterday's first round, as Findlay's Gabby Woods and California State University San Marcos' Madison Murr are deadlocked at 6-under 138. Woods shot up 10 spots on the leaderboard as she became one of had the lowest rounds of the round. tournament today, a 5-under 67. Murr carded a 4-under 68 today. Flagler's Shanya Arasu is tied for 59the place with a 7-over 151 (77-74). Lander's Josefine Winkle, playing individually, followed up her opening-round 75 Wednesday with a 77. She now sits eight over par and tied for 67th. NCAA Division II National Championship (Second Round)

May 21-25, 2024

Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge Winter Garden, Florida.

By: 72 | Yards: 6,003 Team scores

1) Flag Chaser 288-282=570 (-6)

2) West Texas A&M 289-282=571 (-5)

3) Vindlay 288-290=578 (+2)

t4)Lynn 292-287=579 (+3)

t4) Dallas Baptist 284-295=579 (+3)

6) Indianapolis 295-289=584 (+8)

7) Henderson State 295-290=585 (+9)

8) Lee 289-298=587 (+11)

t9) Nova Southeast 299-292=591 (+15)

t9) St. Mary's (Texas) 285-306=591 (+15)

11) Anderson (SC) 296-296=592 (+16)

12) Cal San Marcos State 300-294=594 (+18)

13) Cal State East Bay 300-299=599 (+23)

14) SW Oklahoma State 313-289=602 (+26)

15) Grand Valley State 299-305=604 (+28)

16) Rogers State 297-310=607 (+31)

17) Ashland 306-304=610 (+34)

18) Davenport 318-317=635 (+59) Top 10 individuals

t1) Gabby Woods (FIN) 71-67=138 (-6)

t1) Madison Murr (CSUSM) 70-68=138 (-6)

t3) Ellen Andersson (NSU) 72-67=139 (-5)

t3) Lorenza Perini (WTAMU) 70-69=139 (-5)

5) Jess Haines (INDY) 71-69=140 (-4)

t6) Sara Ericsson (LYNN) 73-68=141 (-3)

t6) Julia García (DBU) 72-69=141 (-3)

t6) Sarah Reed (WTAMU) 72-69=141 (-3)

t6) Olivia Mitchell (DBU) 69-72=141 (-3)

t10) Henriëtte Stranda (FLG) 72-70=142 (-2)

t10) Jordyn Hodgson (FLG) 71-71=142 (-2)

t10) Stella Jelinek (FLG) 70-72=142 (-2) Flagler Scorers:

t10) Henriette Stranda 72-70=142 (-2)

t10) Jordyn Hodgson 71-71=142 (-2)

t10) Stella Jelinek 70-72=142 (-2)

t15) Sophie Wheeler 75-69=144 (E)

t59) Shanya Arasu 77-74=151 (+7)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://peachbeltconference.org/news/2024/5/22/womens-golf-another-superb-round-propels-flagler-into-the-lead-after-36-holes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

