Sports
Festival of Red Ball Cricket at the Kia Oval
Surrey CCC is calling on members and supporters to pack the Kia Oval for the top-flight match between Surrey and Essex on Sunday 30 June, day one of the Vitality County Championship match.
Surrey has seen strong crowds at the first four County Championship matches at The Kia Oval so far, with more than 34,000 fans attending the games. The first match of the season saw more than 10,500 fans turn out to watch Surrey take on Somerset in recent years with record attendances.
Fans visiting the Kia Oval have been treated to the finest quality domestic red ball cricket, with the team flying high at the top of the table and a team featuring internationals Ollie Pope, Kemar Roach and Sean Abbott led by skipper Rory Burns. Spectators are also given access to the hallowed grass during lunch and tea breaks, where hundreds of fans can inspect the playing wicket, bring a bat and ball to play their own game or have a picnic in the outfield.
For Sunday 30 June, all Surrey members will receive four additional guest vouchers for the day, allowing them to bring their friends and family and show them the red ball game. Essex members can purchase tickets at a 50% discount and will receive an email from Essex with details of how to access the offer.
The Club will also host an on-site beer festival with a wide range of real ales, and the Brixton Brewery will set up a container bar serving a selection of Brixton beers. Brewers will be on hand to talk drinkers through their beers, as well as some exciting giveaways. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Steve Elworthy, CEO of Surrey, said: “We are calling on all Surrey members and supporters to come to the Kia Oval to watch us take on Essex and show your support for the red ball game. Red ball cricket has always been a priority for the Club and we are incredibly proud of the fantastic team who have achieved extraordinary success in recent years.
The County Championship is the best domestic red ball competition in the world and we want to take this opportunity to showcase it to cricket fans old and new.
Tickets for the Red Ball Festival can be purchased here.
