TNT Sports will sublicense games from ESPN





Like the College Football Playoff format changes will begin this upcoming season, details on how it will work and look continue to emerge. One of them is the TV rights and the program. On Wednesday, ESPN and the College Football Playoff announced that the network has signed a five-year contract with TNT Sports, a part of Warner Bros. Discovery, to sublicense select CFP games from ESPN, starting with two first-round games this upcoming season. The matches are broadcast on TNT. “We are pleased with this agreement with ESPN, which will provide TNT Sports the opportunity to present these College Football Playoff games on our platforms for years to come,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of TNT Sports. said in a statement. “TNT Sports wants to delight fans and drive maximum reach and engagement for these big games.” REQUIRED READING:Former Michigan Football QB Tom Brady gives advice to NFL draftees during the Fanatics rookie event Broadcasting college football will be a first for TNT Sports, which has added rights to the NHL and MLB to its resume in recent years, matching the NBA and the NCAA Tournament. As part of the deal with ESPN, TNT Sports will also host two quarterfinal matches starting in 2026, in addition to the two first-round matches. According to the press release, ESPN will broadcast all other CFP games on its networks, including the national championship game. “ESPN is pleased to sublicense TNT Sports for select early round games of the College Football Playoff, an event we have helped grow – alongside the CFP – into one of the premier championships,” ESPN said executive vice president, programming & acquisitions Rosalyn Durant said in a statement. “We are confident in the reach and promotion this new agreement will provide as we enter the new expanded playoff era.” The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the press release, but… according to the Associated Press, the sublicense of the CFP to TNT Sports is possible because of ESPN's new $7.8 billion deal it signed in March to retain the rights to the CFP. College Football Playoff format The news that TNT Sports is joining the broadcast rights for the CFP comes next the College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously approved in February the adoption of the College Football Playoffs format, from five to twelve teams, i.e. the 5 + 7 model. “It is exciting to add TNT Sports, another highly respected broadcaster, to the College Football Playoff family,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. said in a statement. “Sports fans across the country are intimately familiar with their work in a wide range of sporting events over the past twenty years, and we look forward to seeing what new and innovative ideas they bring to the promotion and delivery of these games.” In the 5+7 model format, the top four ranked conference champions earn byes in the first round and are seeded one through four, while the remaining eight teams are seeded five through twelve. These eight teams then play each other in the first round on the home court of the higher-ranked team. Here's a look at the 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule using the 12-team model: First round (on campus) Friday, December 20, 2024: One match

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three games Quarterfinals Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game and Allstate Sugar Bowl Semi-finals Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic National Championship Monday January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

