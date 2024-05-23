Sports
West High Doubles Tandem of Singh and Selby finish third at Class 2A State Meet
Douglas Miles
IOWA CITY A disappointment in the morning led to reflection during lunch.
After their state championship dreams were crushed by the defending champions in a Class 2A boys tennis tournament semifinal, the Iowa City West doubles tandem of seniors Samir Singh and Patrick Selby had to quickly regroup for the third-place match.
A combination of film study and a candid conversation with coaches about channeling aggression proved fruitful.
We had about an hour and a half after our semifinal for this third-place match, Singh said after he and Selby ousted Waukee Northwest's Gavin Leuck and Sean Sonoiki 6-2, 6-3 to claim third place at the state championships Wednesday around the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex. We took some time to think. And to be honest, we were quite proud of the way we played. (Kellan Croatt and Jake Nelson from) Waukee Northwest, they played a really good game, but we did some things well and we carried that into the third-place game. We were disciplined and aggressive and that worked for us.
Singh and Selby were sent to the third-place match after a 6-1, 6-0 loss in the state semifinals to Croatt and Nelson, who defeated Linn-Mar in the finals to repeat as 2A state doubles champions.
They were able to get in on just about every serve we hit, regardless of whether it was a first or second that Selby said. That really put a lot of pressure on us. We didn't necessarily hit bad groundstrokes. It was just that they got to the net before us and they were able to finish the point before us.
Two years ago, Singh was part of a state doubles championship with 2023 West graduate Jayden Shin.
This season, Singh was paired with Selby, a friend dating back to the pair's high school days.
He always motivates me during the match, Singh said. When I'm down, when I'm not playing well, he always lifts me up and I can always count on him.
We've known each other for so long, Selby added. It goes beyond the court. Doing each other's homework, socializing outside of class. He's more than a doubles partner, he's more of a best friend.
Singh and Selby quickly put aside the disappointment of the semi-final loss and made the most of the short break by re-watching the first few points on video and discussing the relevant changes that needed to be made to achieve third place. The thunderous response was impressive.
That can be difficult for many players, according to third-year West Coach Marshal Moellers. Everyone wants to go for that number 1 spot. We want to win the championship. To miss out in the semi-finals and then go to the next round, that can be very difficult for players and I thought our players did a great job of keeping their heads high. Yes, that's a game we didn't win, but if we think about that and learn from that and grow from that, that's ultimately what we'll win in the end. That's why I'm really proud of them.
Now that the individual state tournament has concluded, the Trojans will transition to the team state tournament, which takes place May 30-31 at Waukee Northwest High School.
This is West High's 13th straight finish at the team state tournament.
The Trojans, two-time defending 2A champions and state leaders with 11 total team titles, should find out their seeding on Thursday.
For the team competition, it's a completely different story, Moellers said. It's the same singles and doubles, but from the team aspect there's so much more. You get little glimpses, little pictures of where we were individually in this state tournament, which I think is great. You also get a sense of that pressure you feel as you get closer to that championship round. When we see how our players can adapt to that level of pressure again, we want to be a reflection of that and recognize what we can do next week because there will be just as much pressure, if not more.
