Indian women's hockey team loses 0-5 to Argentina in the 2023/24 FIH Pro League





~India will take on Belgium on May 23~ Antwerp, May 22: The Indian women's hockey team started their European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 with a 0-5 defeat against Argentina. Agustina Gorzelany (13'), Valentina Raposo (24'), Victoria Miranda (41') and Julieta Jankunas (53', 59') scored goals for Argentina. In the opening quarter, India focused on retaining possession and controlling the tempo of the game. However, Argentina responded with intense pressure and earned several penalty corners, but they were unable to convert thanks to some excellent saves from Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam. Despite this, Argentina continued to control the match and Agustina Gorzelany (13') finally converted a penalty corner with a well-placed shot just before the end of the quarter. India started the second quarter with a determined effort to equalize and adopted an aggressive approach. Argentina, however, is solid defense and effective counter-attacks thwarted India's attempts. Argentina further extended their lead when Valentina Raposo (24') converted a penalty corner with a well-executed variation. Sofia Toccalino caught the injection, pushed it into the right channel and set up Raposo, who struck a powerful strike on goal. At halftime, Argentina led comfortably 2-0 and were firmly in control. In the third quarter, India showed significant improvement, putting constant pressure on Argentina and regularly testing their defense. They came close to scoring several times, but narrowly missed. Argentina continued their attacking efforts and were rewarded when Victoria Miranda (41') dribbled past Indian defenders and scored with a high shot, extending the lead to 3-0 by the end of the quarter. During the fourth and final quarter, India focused on maintaining possession and entering circles regularly. Deepika had a remarkable chance to score but her reverse goal was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino. Argentina then switched to a counter-attack strategy, which proved effective. Julieta Jankunas (53') received a pass from Sofia Cairo, controlled the ball with her back to the goal and fired it into the top corner, making the score 4-0. Just before the match ended, Jankunas (59') scored her second goal, sealing a 5-0 victory for Argentina. The Indian women's hockey team will next take on Belgium on May 23 at 10:15 PM IST. All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema and additionally all matches in India will be telecast on Sports18 – Khel.

