Indian table tennis head coach Costantini is ready to rekindle old ties





Costantini said his aim is to take Indian table tennis to the next level. | Photo credit: Siva Saravanan. S

Massimo Costantini's return for a third stint as the Indian head coach bodes well for the national table tennis teams, who have been without a permanent head coach for five years, for their first stint in team events at the Olympics. However, the experienced Italian is not only busy drawing up his plans for Paris, but also ensuring that India joins the three major Asian powers in the world of table tennis. My goal is to make India next to China, Japan and Korea. My model is to learn from their system to manage the team in a very, very successful way, Costantini told us The Hindu from New Delhi on Thursday. I will discuss my ideas and plans internally with the TTFI and with the players. New scenario In recent years, players' personal coaches have had a greater influence on planning their routes. Costantini agreed that it will be a new scenario for him to find the balance. Some players have personal coaches, this is a new concept in the panorama. So it will be different from previous stints, Costantini said. It's too early to say and the Olympics are just around the corner where India will participate in team events for the very first time. It's a huge achievement. So let's see. The selection of the Olympic squad has sparked controversy, with the omission of G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee from the squad leading to discontent. However, Costantini is confident the duo will be heavily involved in the build-up to Paris as reserve players. We have a training camp at the beginning of June. So as alternative players they are with us. I have to prepare them like I prepare the other players because anything can happen until the day of the start of the event, Costantini said. I will prepare all players the same way. We consider Sathiyan and Ayhika as part of the team and I hope they will contribute actively. Because they also know that it doesn't end with the Olympic Games. After that we will have many more opportunities. I'm already thinking about 2028.

