Sports
Three Dawgs make NCAAs via Fayetteville
NCAA WEST PRELIMINARY CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 22-25 | Fayetteville, Ark. | John McDonnellfield
ESPN+ live streams:Thursday(1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT) |Friday(5:00 PM – 9:00 PM PT) |Saturday(5:00-9:00 PM PT)
Thursday (Times adjusted due to the weather)
6:30 AM Ladies Hammer Beatrice Asomaning(flight 2)
10.30 am Ladies javelin throw Natalie Holmer(flight 1)
1.30 pm Women's pole vault Sara Borton,Nastasja Campbell,Amanda Moll,Hana Moll
1.30 pm 1500 meters ladies, first round Chloe Foerster,Sophie O'Sullivan,India weir
2:50 p.m. Women's 800 meters, first round Samantha Fribourg,Wilma Nielsen,Marlena Preigh
3.20 pm 400 meters hurdles women, first round Captain Coleman
3:30 PM Women's shot put Kaia Tupu South(flight 3)
4:10 PM Women's 10,000 meters, semi-finals Haley Herberg
Friday
3.15 pm Men's 1500 meters, quarter-finals Nathan Green,Lucas Huiser,Joe Washcom
3.40 pm Steeplechase men, quarter-finals Sam Affolder
4:00 PM Men's triple jump Trevontay Smith(flight 3)
5.25pm Men's 400m hurdles, quarter-finals Jonathan Birchman
6:10 PM Men's 5000 meters, semi-finals Leo Daschbach
Saturday
11 a.m. Discus throw ladies Kaia Tupu South(flight 1),Beatrice Asomaning(flight 2)
3.15 pm 1500 meters women, quarter finals Chloe Foerster,Sophie O'Sullivan,India weir
4:00 PM Ladies triple jump Lauren Hedges(flight 1)
5:00 PM Women's shot put Kaia Tupu South(flight 3)
5:05 PM Women's 800 meters, quarter-finals Samantha Fribourg,Wilma Nielsen,Marlena Preigh
5.25pm Women's 400m hurdles, quarter finals Captain Coleman
6.10 pm 5000 meters women, semi-finals Julia David Smith
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The NCAA West preliminaries kicked off today for the Husky track and field teams, with the men taking the stage on the first of four days at John McDonnell Field in Arkansas. The Dawgs shifted focus from the team's Pac-12 title just 10 days ago and immediately got back to work building their roster for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
UW had a productive first day, as three field event standouts sold their tickets to the national championships in Eugene. Pac-12 champions Chandler Ault And Prestin Artis both advanced in the javelin and long jump respectively, as did Max Manson, who was the Pac-12 pole vault silver medalist. On the track, four Huskies advanced from the first round to the quarterfinals, where they will have a shot at Eugene on Friday.
Day one focused on the men's events, as the women start on Thursday before the men start again on Friday, and the women wrap things up on Saturday. All athletes in Fayetteville are aiming for the top 12 to advance to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Championships on June 5-8.
Just as he did in winning the Pac-12 javelin title less than two weeks ago in Boulder, Chandler Ault wasted no time in punching his ticket to a second straight NCAA Championship. On his first attempt, Ault shot a throw of 251-6, all but guaranteeing himself a top-12 finish with that one throw. In the second round he was only an inch shorter, at 251-5, and threw 236-7 on his final attempt, which would also have qualified if that had been his best of the day.
Ault finished second overall in the meet and made his way to Eugene with success. He now has four throws for 70 yards in his last three competitions. This will be the fourth time in the past five championships that the Dawgs have had a men's javelin thrower.
Sophomore Jack Olsen ended his season today ranked 31st overall in the javelin with a best of 206-4.
The second of UW's Pac-12 champions, Prestin Artis, then followed Ault's lead and punched his ticket to Eugene. Artis was only seeded 20th in the field based on season-best outdoor records, but he delivered again when it mattered, posting an outdoor PR of 25-8 on his second attempt, moving him up the leaderboard. That would finish in fifth place overall to advance to the final location.
Artis, who finished fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, is now in the running for a second All-America honor this year. His jump of 25-8 also moved him to No. 2 on the Husky outdoor lists, behind only 1963 world record breaker Phil Shinnick.
The third Husky qualifier of day one was Max Manson in the pole vault. Manson, the Pac-12's runner-up, showed off his senior experience today as he completed four of his five attempts to have a meet that was about as drama-free as pole vault qualifying can be. Manson came in only 17th in the field, but he had the first attempt at 16-7 and 17-1, and then a second attempt at 17-5. There were sixteen men left at that point, going to 17-9, and Manson erased any lingering doubts by making a first attempt at that bar, which is the highest he has made this offseason. The twelve qualifying matches were decided at that height, with Manson finishing third overall. He also reached the NCAA Indoors in March and is going for his first national podium.
That was also vaulting Simon Parkwho made a third attempt at 16-7, but couldn't go any higher today and finished tied for 33rd in the overall rankings.
Along with Ault and Artis, he is the third Pac-12 men's champion Joe Washcom, but he exchanged the tower, which he won at the conference, for his more famous 1,500 meters. Wash basin, Lucas HuiserAnd Nathan Greenall national champions in the mile or 1,500 meters, all had no trouble today advancing from the first round to the quarter-finals.
Green won his heat in the fastest time of the day in 3:39.97, closing it out with 20-30 meters to go. Waskom also came from the back of his heat to the lead on the bell lap and took it to the line to win in 3:40.32. Houser controlled his heat from the front and took second place to advance in 3:42.49. The three will try to make it three years in a row and all advance to the national championships on Friday.
Ronan McMahon Staggs was the other Dawg in the 1,500-meter heats, but he couldn't get the wheels turning late, finishing 10th in his heat in 3:44.22.
Senior Jonathan Birchman led a trio of men in the first round of the 400m hurdles, while automatically advancing to Friday's quarter-finals with a third-place finish in his heat in 51.34 seconds. Birchman finished 12th at the national championships a year ago and will look to crack the top 12 for the second time in two days.
Freshman Jonathan Frazier and junior Matthew Wilkinson came in just shy of continuing today. Frazier couldn't quite get his rhythm out of the inside lanes, finishing 26th overall in the field of 48 in 51.65 seconds. Wilkinson had the best run of his season as he clocked 51.67 for 27th overall after finishing 46th in the field.
Late Wednesday evening, actually early Thursday morning, Jayden White ended up throwing probably the last time of his All-America Husky career. The men's hammer had been moved from the first event to the last event due to weather, and White was in the last flight, throwing his first attempt after 1 a.m. local time. He went 64 meters on his opener and then 216-11 in the second round, but he needed a few more meters to break into the top-12 in the third round and fell short at 215-11. The five-time All-American and indoor school record holder in the weight throw finished 14th overall tonight, just outside the cut line.
Thursday's schedule has changed drastically due to impending storms in the area Beatrice Asomaning now starts at 6:30 a.m. Pacific for the women, with the first track events moved three hours to 1 p.m., with the first Huskies in the 1,500 meters at 1:30 p.m.
Washington NCAA West Preliminary Rounds Results
Fayetteville, Ark. | John McDonnellfield
Day 1 of 4 (men's events)
Men's 1,500 m, first round
Heat 1 of 4: 10. Ronan McMahon Staggs3:44.22
Heat 2 of 4: 2. Lucas Huiser3:42.49Q (advance to quarter-finals)
Heat 3 of 4: 1. Nathan Green3:39.97Q (advance to quarter-finals)
Heat 4 of 4: 1. Joe Wascom3:40.32Q (through to quarter finals)
Men's 10,000m (NCAA Top 12): 30. Tyrone Gorze, 29:58.83; 45. Evan Jenkins, 31:12.52; — Jamar DistelDNF.
Men's 400 meters hurdles, first round
Heat 1 of 6: 4. Matthew Wilkinson51.67
Heat 2 of 6: 3. Jonathan Birchman51.34Q (through to quarter-finals)
Heat 4 of 6: 6. Jonathan Frazier51.65
Men's Pole Vault (NCAA Top 12): draw-3. Max Manson, 17-9 (ADVANCE TO NCAAS); draw-33. Simon Park16-7
Men's Long Jump (NCAA Top 12): 5. Prestin Artis25-8 (FOLLOWING TO NCAAS)
Men's hammer (top 12 of NCAAs): 14. Jayden White216-11
Men's Javelin (NCAA Top 12): 2. Chandler Ault, 251-6 (ADVANCE TO NCAAS); 31. Jack Olsen206-4
Huskies advance to NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon (through day one)
Chandler AultMen's spear
Prestin ArtisMen's long jump
Max MansonMen's pole vault
Jami SchlueterDecathlon Men (progress without preliminary round)
