College Football Playoff will feature select games on TNT Sports through 2028 under sublicense agreement with ESPN

TNT Sports has reached an agreement to broadcast 16 College Football Playoff games over the next five years. ESPN, which has an exclusive contract with the CFP for the 2031-2032 season, has exercised its right to sublicense multiple games to Turner.

The agreement gives TNT the right to broadcast two CFP first-round games over the next five seasons, through the 2028 playoffs. Starting in 2026, Turner will also add a pair of quarterfinal matches over the next three seasons. The semifinals and the College Football Playoff National Championship will remain exclusively on ESPN services.

The first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff will take place on December 20-21 and will be the first CFP game ever played on campus.

“It is exciting to add TNT Sports, another highly respected broadcaster, to the College Football Playoff family,” CFP President Bill Hancock said in a statement. “Sports fans across the country are intimately familiar with their work in a wide range of sporting events over the past twenty years, and we look forward to seeing what new and innovative ideas they bring to the promotion and delivery of these games.”

The timing for adding the quarterfinal matchups coincides with the end of the original 12-year CFP contract, which expires after the 2025 playoffs. That could lead to major format changes. Multiple reports have pointed to a possible expansion of the playoff to 14 teams, which would introduce two additional first-round matches at on-campus locations. However, no agreement has yet been made about the future design of the field.

Turner has a long history with college football. In 1982, TBS became the first cable network to broadcast live college football under a supplemental television contract with the NCAA. Turner last broadcast college football games in 2006, when TBS hosted a number of Big 12 and Pac-10 games contracted to Fox, according to Variety.