Wake County Public School System remains steadfast, except star tennis star Lisa Kranec may not sign signing day

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — As Lisa Kranec approaches a day she has dreamed of all her life, she is prepared for disappointment.

The high school tennis star is one of the top female tennis recruits in the state, and she will play Division 1 tennis for Elon University in the fall on a full ride scholarship. It was a dream come true to be able to play at such a high level, and she couldn't wait to be part of her high school's signing ceremony to celebrate this achievement with her school and community.

Then she learned she would be barred from participating in the long-standing academic tradition.

The Green Hope High School student led her school's tennis team to the state championship her freshman year and was even named one of the team's MVPs. By her senior year, she knew her demanding college recruiting schedule would overlap too much with her high school season to make the minimum number of games. She committed to Elon in November, after the high school tennis season ended.

Green Hope High School informed Kranec weeks in advance that she would not be able to participate in the signing day because she did not play tennis for Green Hope her senior year, and said it is school policy that students must be current athletes to participate. Kranec and her parents asked the school and district to reconsider, but they refused.

“Signing Day symbolizes a celebration of unity with all students, friends and athletes as they transition to college, proudly upholding the name and reputation of Green Hope. Instead of being proud of their remarkable student-athletes, Green Hope introduced a new policies to sow division and to distinguish between student athletes who have made the same contributions and commitments to Green Hope,” Lisa's mother Lorena Bociu told ABC11, adding that she believes these policies promote exclusion and division.

Her family spoke with ABC11 Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday's signing ceremony, about their frustration with how the school and district handled the situation.

“We feel quite disturbed and shocked by the government's response and the lack of accountability, the lack of transparency,” Bill Kranec, Lisa's father, told ABC11.

Their concerns center around the fact that they have not been given a clear reason why this policy exists in the first place, and that the school has yet to answer many of their questions. The Kranecs also reviewed policies for other Wake County High Schools and have yet to find a similar policy in writing, although the district maintains that it is standard practice to exclude students from participating in signing day if they are unable to meet their to participate last year. .

The boys tennis team does not face similar conflicts because their season is in the spring, so this does not affect their ability to play the sport for the high school team.

With one word to summarize their experience with the school, Lisa and her parents chose 'shocked, disappointed, bewildered'.

When ABC11 contacted the district to find out if the school would reconsider their policy after a petition began to gain traction to allow Lisa to participate in the ceremony, we received a two-word response: “No changes.”

Lisa is aware of a handful of other students at her school who are being excluded from signing day for similar reasons. There is even one student who refuses to participate out of solidarity with those who are excluded.

Her family has a message for them: “Know that Green Hope's exclusionary policy is not representative of the values ​​of our community. We stand for equality and inclusivity. We believe that you should all be celebrated, along with your peers. We are very proud of your achievements, and we wish you the very best in all your future endeavors.”

Lisa also brought up that this policy also excludes students who sustain an injury during their senior season or are unable to participate for family reasons. She played one season in high school and led them to the state championship. If another student plays his or her sport for one season, regardless of success, and it happens to be his or her final season, policy allows him/her to participate in the ceremony.

For the Kranecs, right now it's about more than just being part of this tradition. It's about the uphill battle they've faced in voicing their concerns about a policy to school officials, and a lack of transparency about why that policy exists.

The Kranecs are also grateful for the amount of community support they have received. They are still hopeful that the school will change its policy for prospective athletes so that any high school athlete who at some point competes for their school and commits to play collegiate athletics will have the opportunity to celebrate with their peers .

Our previous coverage included a statement from WCPSS on why Green Hope High School denied Lisa the opportunity to participate in Signing Day:

“All of our schools highly value and celebrate the achievements of all students, including those in athletic pursuits. The signing day ceremony is designed to honor student-athletes who have committed to playing intercollegiate sports at the next level. The criteria for participation in This ceremony is communicated to all families at the beginning of each year.

To be eligible for the signing day ceremony at Green Hope High School, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:

The student-athlete has signed or is signing a National Letter of Intent (NLI) or has committed to play intercollegiate sports. The student-athlete is a current Green Hope athlete in good standing as determined by the head coach. The student-athlete will participate in an intercollegiate activity at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA or Junior College level.

“We understand and appreciate the dedication and hard work that all of our students put into their activities, both academic and extracurricular. While the signing day ceremony specifically honors those student-athletes who transition to collegiate sports, we offer numerous opportunities to recognize the diverse achievements of our students. These include awards ceremonies, academic recognitions and various school-wide events that celebrate the unique talents and contributions of each student.

We encourage all students and families to continue to take advantage of these opportunities for recognition and celebrate the countless ways our students excel. Green Hope High School remains committed to fostering an environment where every student feels valued and recognized for their achievements.”