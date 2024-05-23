Indian men's hockey team defeats Argentina 2-2 (5-4) in the 2023/24 FIH Pro League





~Mandeep Singh (11') and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55') each scored a goal in regular time~ Antwerp, May 22, 2024: PR Sreejesh's shootout heroics saw India register a thrilling 5-4 shootout win against Argentina in the European leg of the 2023/24 FIH Hockey Pro League. Mandeep Singh (11') and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55') scored a goal each for India, while Lucas Martinez (20') and Tomas Domene (60') were on the scoresheet for Argentina in regular time. Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek took their chances while Sreejesh stood tall at the goal post as India bagged a bonus point. India got off to a cautious start and did not easily allow Argentina to get into the striking circle. The team's attackers, on the other hand, put together a clever strategy that forced the Argentine defenders into mistakes. The tactic worked as Mandeep Singh (11') put India 1-0 ahead after scoring from close range with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. India ended the first quarter with a 1-0 lead. At the start of the second quarter, India made an aggressive start in the opening minutes as they put pressure on the Argentina defense with constant attacks and gained greater possession. However, it was Argentina who equalized through Lucas Martinez (20') from a penalty corner. India earned a PC with five minutes to go but failed to capitalize on the opportunity as Harmanpreet's shot went wide. Going into half time the score was equal at 1-1. As India tried to find ways to take a lead, the third quarter was entertaining with both teams showing quick hockey and both upping the ante in attack. Although there were no goals in the third quarter, there were still some tense moments, as the score remained tied at 1-1 at the end of the third quarter. With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started to put more pressure on Argentina. With constant attacking moves, India took a 2-1 lead through Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55'). With a minute to go, Argentina earned a penalty corner and got back into the match through Tomas Domene (60'), who found the back of the net, to send the match into a shootout as regular time ended with a 2-2 draw. The Indian men's hockey team will next take on Belgium at 12:30 AM IST on May 24. All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema and additionally, all matches in India will be telecast on Sports18 – Khel.

