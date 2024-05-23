Term of office and nationality until 2024





The important role of the head coach of a cricket team cannot be overstated as they play an important role in strategizing, coming up with game plans and even selecting the playing XI. In November 2021, Rahul Dravid took up the mantle of head coach of the men's team, succeeding the illustrious Ravi Shastri, who held the position for the longest tenure. India's cricket history is filled with significant achievements under various coaches. In 1983, India, led by Kapil Dev, won the Cricket World Cup with PR Man Singh as coach. Lalchand Rajput was India's coach during their maiden T20 World Cup win in 2007 in which Dhoni led the team. Furthermore, the ODI World Cup was secured for the second time in 2011, under Dhoni's captaincy, with Gary Kirsten as coach. In particular, India's victories in the 2002 and 2013 Champions Trophy were driven by the excellent coaching of John Wright and Duncan Fletcher respectively. READ ALSO| India T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name India men's cricket team head coaches with tenure and nationality There have been a total of 24 head coaches of the Indian cricket team in the past. View the full list here: No. Coach name Employment Nationality 1 Tarapore cake 1971 India 2 Hemu Adhikari 1971-74 India 3 Gulabrai Ramchand 1975 India 4 Datta Gaekwad 1978 India 5 Salim Durrani 1980-81 India 6 Ashok Mankad 1982 India 7 PR Man Singh 1983-1987 India 8 Chandu Borde 1988 India 9 Bishan Singh Bedi 1990-91 India 10 Abbas Ali Baig 1991-92 India 11 Ajit Wadekar 1992-96 India 12 Sandeep Patil 1996 India 13 Madan Lal 1996-97 India 14 Anshuman Gaekwad 1997-99 India 15 Kapil Developer 1999-2000 India 16 John Wright 2000-05 New Zealand 17 Greg Chappell 2005-07 Australia 18 Ravi Shastri (interim) 2007 India 19 Lalchand Rajput 2007-08 India 20 Gary Kirsten 2008-11 South Africa 21 Duncan Fletcher 2011-15 Zimbabwe -18 Ravi Shastri (team director) 2014-16 India 22 Sanjay Bangar (interim) 2016 India 23 Anil Kumble 2016-17 India -22 Sanjay Bangar (interim) 2017 India -18 Ravi Shastri 2017-21 India 24 Rahul Dravid 2021-2024 India Indian cricket history saw Keki Tarapore take up the role of manager in 1971, marking him as India's pioneering coaching figure. His tenure lasted for a year before Hemu Adhikari, an army officer and cricketer, succeeded him. Over the next decade, the coaching landscape evolved, with former cricketers often taking the reins. Notably, PR Man Singh, a former first-class cricketer, led the team during India's historic victory in the inaugural Cricket World Cup of 1983. Singh's management played a crucial role in the team's success. READ ALSO| (Updated) T20 World Cup 2024 All Team Squads and Players List

