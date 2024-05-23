TNT will broadcast College Football Playoff games through a sublicense with ESPN

TNT Sports will broadcast College Football Playoff games next season via a sublicense from ESPN.

The five-year deal announced Wednesday gives TNT two first-round games in the first two years. From 2026 it will be expanded to two first rounds and two quarter-finals.

ESPNs A $7.8 billion deal the CFP, which was announced in March, allowed games to be sublicensed to other networks. The financial terms of the sublicense were not disclosed.

Our strategy has always been to try to expand our portfolio and continue to add the right set of rights as the opportunity arises, Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of TNT Sports, told The Associated Press. When we look at the landscape and what can really attract a huge audience that is in popular culture and what we should be looking at, the College Football Playoff is at the top of the list.

TNT Sports was among the companies that bid for the CFP rights package before it was retained by ESPN.

Rosalyn Durant, ESPN's executive vice president of programming and acquisitions, said TNT approached them after the renewal deal was announced and things went from there.

As for which quarterfinal games TNT could play if the deal is extended over two years, Durant said that is yet to be determined.

Although TNT does not broadcast regular football and basketball games, TNT will broadcast the two largest tournaments. TNT has partnered with CBS to broadcast the NCAA tournament since 2011 and has an agreement through 2032.

This will be the first season of the 12-team playoffs. ESPN has hosted the College Football Playoff since its inception in the 2014 season. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series.

The top four conference champions receive byes in the first round. Four first-round games will take place from December 20 to 21, followed by the quarterfinals (Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) from December 31 to January. 1. The semifinals are the Orange Bowl on January 9 and the Cotton Bowl on January 10 before the championship game takes place on January 20 in Atlanta.

Kickoff times for the CFP are expected to be announced on June 6, when ESPN releases its bowl schedule.

It is also another example of the collaboration between ESPN and TNT. The two work closely together because they have rights to the NBA and the NHL.

CFP games on TNT will also be streamed on Max, but it also means the entire playoff will take place on Venu Sports, the streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery which was announced in February.

Between the addition of the NHL three years ago and NASCAR next year, TNT's future with the NBA remains up in the air as discussions with the league continue on a new rights deal.

However, Silberwasser said they were looking at the CFP regardless of how the NBA discussions go.

We remain optimistic about it and are working with them on different scenarios, Silberwasser said of the NBA talks. We continue to have productive conversations with them and we hope to reach a deal that is good for both.

ESPN's rights to the College Football Playoff run through the 2031 season. The title game will move to ABC in 2026.

