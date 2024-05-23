Head coach Nadine Muzerall signs a five-year contract extension





After a season that culminated with a win against Wisconsin in the national championship, Ohio State extended women's ice hockey coach Nadine Muzerall to a five-year contract that runs through the 2028-2029 season. announced. The department said that over the course of Muzerall's eight-year tenure at Ohio State, the former Minnesota assistant coach turned a once-struggling program into one of the best in the country. Before Muzerall's arrival, the Buckeye women's hockey program had never won 20 games in a season or won a conference title, the department said. Muzerall made an immediate impact at Ohio State, racking up more than 20 wins and the program's first Frozen Four appearance in just her second season with the team. She would only have two seasons under that win total: her freshman year and the season that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, Muzerall has led the Buckeyes to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances (2020–2024), two consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) conference regular season championships (2023 and 2024) and two NCAA Division national championships in three years (2022 and 2024) led. 2024). Muzerall has been named a five-time winner of the WCHA Coach of the Year award, helping her players to nine All-American awards and helping former Buckeye defenseman Sophie Jaques become the first-ever Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner program to be named as the nation's best women's college. hockey player in 2023. The Buckeyes have also seen great academic success since Muzerall took over the program. For the past four academic years, Ohio State has awarded the women's hockey team the Varsity O Cup, which is awarded for the highest grade point average among major college selection teams. Overall, Muzerall has compiled a whopping 195-73-19 record since taking over in 2016, making her the winningest head coach in Ohio State history, according to the Ohio State athletic department. With the program coming off a record 35-win season, the Buckeyes will look to continue their tremendous success moving forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelantern.com/2024/05/womens-ice-hockey-head-coach-nadine-muzerall-signs-five-year-contract-extension/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos