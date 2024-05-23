Not just any doubles specialist: Ayhika Mukherjee after leaving out of the Paris Games





Asian Games bronze medalist Ayhika Mukherjee said she is not just a doubles specialist and can work with any player after being left out of the three-member women's table tennis team for the Paris Olympics. Ayhika was appointed as a reserve and will travel with the team to Paris. India's Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) celebrate a point as they battle China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the quarter-final women's doubles table tennis match (AFP) Stating that the third player choice alongside Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula was being debated, the federation's selection committee chose Archana Kamath over Ayhika based on, among other things, her higher international singles ranking (102 against Ayhika's 136). What could also have worked out in Archana's favor is that she and Manika have played doubles together on tour in the past (at the Olympics, team events consist of four singles and one doubles). Unlock exclusive access to the latest India General Election news only through the HT app. Download now! Download now! My current world ranking in women's doubles (with Sutirtha Mukherjee) is 13. My individual doubles ranking is 31, followed by Sreeja at 59, Diya (Chitale) at 60, Archana at 97 and Manika didi at 99, Ayhika said. I'm not just a doubles specialist; I have given some exceptional performances in singles, both at national and international level, and I can play as a pair with any other player, taking into account various factors. I have also played with Sreeja as a couple in the past. Ayhika won a historic doubles medal at the Asian Games last year with Sutirtha and played a key role at this year's Team Worlds. She defeated world number 1, China's Sun Yingsha, and a few other higher-ranked players, from which the women's team all but confirmed their spot in Paris. Ayhika said no one from the federation or the selection committee contacted her about their decision. My trust hasn't been broken and my dreams haven't shattered. I am confident in my hard work. No one can predict the future and anything can happen,” Ayhika said, adding that she will continue to train with Paris in mind. I have always contributed and delivered results when expected of me, both in doubles and singles in major tournaments. Everyone's reactions after the team announcement speak for themselves as to how I would have felt. The rower from Naihati, who is not part of the TOPS core or development group and only got a private sponsor after the Asian Games, said resource constraints limit her ability to travel abroad to participate in WTT tournaments and therefore her improve individual ranking. . In 2024 so far, she has competed in five WTT events abroad (excluding team events), while Archana has competed in eight. “With the support of the federation, I can play a maximum of 5-6 events, and that too depends on my performance and ranking. Since unlike other players I am not part of TOPS, in order to play more tournaments and improve my to improve ranking, self-finance And that is difficult, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/others/not-just-a-doubles-specialist-ayhika-mukherjee-after-paris-games-omission-101716486613766.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos