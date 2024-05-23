Arizona completes pool play against California





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The No. 18 Arizona Wildcats (34-20) look to win Pool A at the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament when they take on the California Golden Bears (35-18) on Thursday night at Scottsdale Stadium. Thursday's game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks and broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM. With their win last night, Arizona secured a spot in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, making it to the final four stages of the competition for consecutive seasons. The Wildcats won the regular season series against the Golden Bears in early April in Berkeley. Arizona won game one 5-3 in 10 innings, shutout California in game two 5-0 and pulled away in the series finale for a 7-3 victory. For more information, see a complete game preview below. Date Opponent Time (MST) Arizona pitcher Opposing pitcher Thursday May 23 California 19:00 LHP Jackson Kent (3-3, 3.56) LHP Luke Kort (5-2, 4.86) Distracts… The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats wrap up pool play at the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament with a Thursday night game against the No. 6 seed California Golden Bears.

Thursday night's game will air on Pac-12 Networks, with Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Wes Clements (analyst) on the call. It will also air live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play by Brian Jeffries.

With Wednesday night's 6-5 victory over Washington, the Wildcats clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament for the second year in a row.

Arizona secured the No. 1 seed in the tournament after capturing the Pac-12 regular season championship on Saturday in Tucson with a 4-3 win over Oregon State. It was Arizona's sixth Pac-12 championship and their first since 2021.

Short stop Bricklayer White hit his 18th home run of the season on Wednesday, tying him for eighth all-time on the Arizona single-season leaderboard. He is two HR away from breaking the top five in a single season.

hit his 18th home run of the season on Wednesday, tying him for eighth all-time on the Arizona single-season leaderboard. He is two HR away from breaking the top five in a single season. Head coach Chip Hale was named the 2024 Pac-12 Coach of the Year on Tuesday morning. He is the first person in Pac-12 baseball history to win both Player of the Year (1987) and Coach of the Year.

was named the 2024 Pac-12 Coach of the Year on Tuesday morning. He is the first person in Pac-12 baseball history to win both Player of the Year (1987) and Coach of the Year. RHP Clark Candiotti BY Brendan Summerhill RHP Cam Walty INF Bricklayer White LHP Jackson Kent and INF We are Caulfield all took Pac-12 All-Conference honors. BY Emilio Corona and RHP Casey Hintz both earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention honors. PAC-12 PRIZES: The Arizona Wildcats have collected the most All-Conference honors in more than a decade and head coach Chip Hale has been selected as the 2024 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday morning. Coach Hale becomes the first person in Pac-12 baseball history, and only the second person in conference history, regardless of sport or gender, to be named both Pac-10/12 Player of the Year (1987) and Pac-12 Coach of the Year wins. He joins the elite company along with current Oregon State Gymnastics head coach Tanya Chaplin, who has won multiple of each award. In addition to Hale's big prize win, Clark Candioitti, Brendan Summerhill , Cam Walty , Bricklayer White , Jackson Kent And We are Caulfield all took Pac-12 All-Conference honors. Six All-Conference selections tie a program record and are the most for Arizona Baseball since the 2012 National Championship team also had six. Arizona also picked up a pair of Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention selections Emilio Corona And Casey Hintz . Hale took a team picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll all the way to a regular season championship, the sixth in program history. He is the first Wildcat skipper to earn the award since 2021, and the fourth to win the award all-time. Jerry Kindall, Hale's former head coach during his time as a Wildcat student-athlete, rattled off three Pac-10 South Coach of the Year awards in 1980, 1989 and 1992. From April 24 to April 26, the Wildcats, led by Hale, won , 11 consecutive Pac-12 Conference games, the program's longest winning streak in a single season since joining the Pac-10 for the 1979 baseball season. The 2024 Arizona Wildcats achieved 30+ wins for the ninth consecutive full season, and the 35th time in 45 seasons in the Pac-10/12, while also posting 20+ wins in the conference for the third time since 1990. The Wildcats All-Conference winners will receive the award for the first time. This year also marks the most Arizona pitchers to earn First Team All-Conference honors since 2008 and what is believed to be the first time all three of the Wildcats' primary starting pitchers made the list. Pac-12 Coach of the Year Pac-12 All-Conference Pac-12 all-conference honorable mention

