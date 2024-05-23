Plans by independent regulators for football have been put on hold due to a general election | Football politics





Plans for an independent regulator for English football will not proceed through Parliament, it will be announced, as the Football Governance Bill has been suspended due to the general election. House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt will confirm the bills on Thursday, which will be quickly passed into law before parliament is dissolved next week and the FGB is not expected to be on the list. Despite rapid progress across the House, and with estimates that the bill could have passed within weeks, there are still too many stages in the process for it to be included in the washing-up process, government sources have suggested. Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'. If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you're using the most recent version. In the Guardian app, tap the menu button in the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon) and then Notifications. Turn on sports notifications. “,”credit”:”}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”inAdvertisingPartnerABTest”:false,”assetOrigin”:https://assets.guim.co.uk /”} “> Quick guide How do I sign up for alerts about the latest sports news? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you're using the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the menu button in the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon) and then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. Thanks for your feedback. The wash-up is the accelerated process whereby the government, in consultation with the opposition, quickly implements the remaining legislation before the end of a parliamentary term. The Football Governance Bill has the support of MPs from all parties and so far in the parliamentary process there is broad consensus on its contents. The Labor Party, which launched its election campaign at Gillingham's Priestfield stadium on Thursday, has previously said that if elected it would introduce a regulator if this government had not done so. However, uncertainty remains as to whether a new government will adopt the bill as is, or attempt to reformulate it. This could lead to another extended period of lobbying by football stakeholders, and further delay the introduction of a regulator. The Premier League and the English Football League remain at odds over regulators' proposed backstop powers to enforce financial redistribution from the top of the pyramid. Campaign group Fair Game, meanwhile, had tabled amendments to the bill calling for fairer financial distribution as part of the regulators' powers. These details will likely be issues that will be passed to the next administration for resolution. Tracey Crouch, the author of the fan-led review that proposed the creation of a regulator, confirmed the bill would be stopped but said she was 100% confident there would be a regulator. Sadly, the Football Governance Bill will not progress and although there is a ready-made bill for the next government, I will not be here to see it passed, said Crouch, who is standing down as MP for Chatham and Aylesford. She said in a message to the Premier League and EFL: For the sake of football, sit back down and start negotiating a deal. The impasse is infuriating. I know it's complex. But please make a deal. EFL chairman Rick Parry said his organization was committed to working with the new government to ensure no further momentum is lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/23/football-independent-regulator-plans-paused-general-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos