Sports
Spring All-County: Which boys tennis stars had the best seasons in Palm Beach County?
Welcome at the Palm Beach Post High School Sports Awards 2024where we will announce the nominations and winners for Player of the Year in each of our sports.
With that said, it's time to meet The Palm Beach Post's boys tennis All-County team!
During the live show for this spring's Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards on Wednesday, June 5, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the boys basketball player of the year will be announced, along with the teams, coaches and athletes of the year. as well as a Courage Award winner.
State winners: American Heritage-Delray boys and girls win 2A state tennis championships
Nico Snyder, senior, St. Andrews
Snyder finished his high school career this year as a triple crown winner for the Scots, helping St. Andrew's boys tennis to a program title before winning the state individual singles title and the doubles title with partner Julian Fente. Snyder is touted as a four-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting.
Julian Fente, senior, St. Andrews
Fente teamed with Nico Snyder to claim the double championship crown this year and played his key role in helping St. Andrew's to a program state title.
Michael Shalom, Junior, Dwyer
The older of the two Shalom twins won a district singles championship this year by just a minute and then teamed with his brother to claim a district doubles title. Shalom advanced to the state semifinals in the individual championships.
Matthew Shalom, Junior, Dwyer
The younger of the two Shalom twins won, again by just a minute, a district singles championship and teamed with his brother Michael for a district doubles title. He advanced to the state quarterfinals in doubles with his brother.
Archie Balyberdin, Senior, West Boca
Balyberdin helped the West Boca boys to a district championship title this year by winning in line three for the singles before also winning the doubles championship alongside teammate Miles Fix. With his help, West Boca also won the regional tournament. The Bulls' senior captain has committed to the University of Florida, where he will play club tennis.
Ajinkya Karnataki, sophomore, American Heritage-Delray
Despite his youth, Karnataki helped Heritage-Delray repeat as Class 2A state champions this year, and as a result, he is making his third appearance on our All-County team. Karnataki, a five-star prospect at Tennis Recruiting, played with teammate Yanni Anagnostopoulos on the top line at the state championship.
Alexander Georgiev, Junior, FAU High
Georgiev again made an appearance on The Post's All-County team and again qualified for the tournament, reaching the state semifinals in the individual championships. The Tennis Recruiting Network has Georgiev listed as a four-star prospect.
Rafael Bote, freshman, Saint Andrews
Bote rose from honorable mention in 2023 to The Post's All-County team and is touted as a five-star prospect by the Tennis Recruiting Network. The talented freshman has a 24-10 record against fellow four- and five-star prospects and helped St. Andrew's to a fifth consecutive state title this year, winning the boys' No. 3 singles match and emerging victorious came into a high-pressure tiebreak. .
Tristan Ryerson, Senior, Grandview Prep
Ryerson makes his debut on The Post's All-County team and is touted as a four-star prospect by The Tennis Recruiting Network. As part of the Evert Tennis Academy, Ryerson helped Grandview Prep compete in a very tough district, including St. Andrew's. Ryerson also had a 4-0 record in both singles and doubles this season.
Geoff Kosseifi, 8th grade, American Heritage-Delray
Geoff, the younger brother of former player of the year George Kosseifi, is making waves as a young tennis star. Hailed as a five-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting, he helped Heritage-Delray win a second straight Class 2A state title by teaming with Karl Ekstrand to win the second line in the state championship doubles.
Karl Ekstrand, 8th grade, American Heritage-Delray
Success on the tennis court certainly runs in the family. A year after his older twin brothers graduated, Karl Ekstrand is already being touted as a four-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting after helping Heritage-Delray to a second consecutive Class 2A championship title by teaming with teammate Geoff Kosseifi to win the second line in the state double finals.
Rodion Grinchak, freshman, American Heritage-Delray
Grinchak faced MAST Academy's Christian Zaki in the state finals, winning the final two sets of a three-set tiebreaker to capture the title for Heritage-Delray. He showed impressive composure in his comeback performance in the singles showdown under pressure.
Reid Rafter, St. Andrew
Rafter led the St. Andrew's boys team to a fifth straight Class 1A state championship, building on one of the most prestigious high school dynasties in the state of Florida. Despite losing several senior stars, the opposition were no match for the Scots' young talent.
Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at [email protected].
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: See which boys tennis stars made the spring All-County selection
