Former Northern Michigan University hockey star Jim Hiller gets a permanent coaching job with the Los Angeles Kings | News, sports, jobs





LOS ANGELES – Jim Hiller will remain the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings after vice president and general manager Rob Blake removed the interim tag on Wednesday. The Kings were 21-12-1 in the regular season under Hiller after Todd McLellan was fired on February 2. But Los Angeles was eliminated by Edmonton in the first round of the playoffs for the third year in a row. Hiller was a member of the 1991 national championship hockey team at Northern Michigan University, the only title the Wildcats won. As a sophomore right wing, he scored 22 goals and had 41 assists for 63 points in 43 games, giving him the second-most points at NMU that season. He played in the Wildcats' wild 8-7 victory over Boston University in the national championship game on March 30, 1991 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He played parts of two seasons in the NHL with the Kings, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers before continuing in the minor leagues and in Europe until 2002, when he transitioned into coaching. Under Hiller, the Kings were second in regular-season penalty kill this season and had the league's best home record after the All-Star break, but neither was evident in the postseason as the Oilers won the won the series in five games. Edmonton was 9 of 20 on the power play during the playoffs, while the Kings failed to score on any of their 12 chances with the man advantage. Los Angeles also lost both of its home playoff games after winning nine of its last 10 in the regular season. Hiller spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Kings, after eight seasons as an assistant with the New York Islanders, Toronto and Detroit. A 10th-round pick by the Kings in 1989, he was the 18th coach in NHL history to make his head coaching debut with the team that originally drafted them. Prior to the NHL, Hiller spent 12 seasons as a coach in the Western Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League, including five years as head coach with the Tri-City Americans. Los Angeles has reached the playoffs four times during Blake's GM tenure, but has failed to advance beyond the first round. The Kings haven't won a playoff series since winning their second Stanley Cup in three years in 2014. The prospects for a breakthrough in a tough Pacific division appear difficult. Team captain Anze Kopitar turns 37 in August and defenseman Drew Doughty turns 35 in December. Los Angeles doesn't have many prospects at its minor league affiliate in Ontario, California, and has cap issues. David Rittich is the only goalkeeper under contract next season. Hiller must also find a way to get Pierre-Luc Dubois on course. The Kings acquired Dubois from Winnipeg and signed him to an eight-year, $68 million contract last season. The center had no chemistry with anyone on the team and had season-lows in goals (16) and points (40). During the Edmonton series, Dubois was often on the fourth line. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miningjournal.net/sports/2024/05/ex-northern-michigan-university-hockey-star-jim-hiller-gets-permament-los-angeles-kings-coaching-job/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos