



7 Best Ping Pong Tables in 2024, According to Gear Experts CAN YOU BELIEVE IT ping pong is an Olympic sport? Believe it or not, the best ping pong players in the world will come to Paris this summer and play on the best ping pong tables money can buy. You may not be able to compete with the most talented table tennis players in the world, but you can have an Olympic-caliber table tennis table at home. Okay, so a table suitable for the Paris Olympics this summer may not be necessary. But there are a wide variety of ping pong tables you can buy, whether you're training for a match, hosting a (competitive) backyard game night, or outfitting your office with a table that will keep your colleagues energized. Read on to find our favorite ping pong tables, from affordable options that look great in your garage to rugged surfaces that are built to survive a tough life on your patio. Best ping pong tables [product-summary-viewheadline=showheadline=false/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-samenvatting-viewheadline=showheadline=false/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/> What to consider Playing style As we mentioned earlier, table tennis is an Olympic sport. This means that ping pong can be much more than a recreational activity. For some it is a way of life. But for the rest of us, ping pong is just a fun game to play with our friends. Because of this broad spectrum of ping pong players, there is a wide spectrum of tables you can buy. The more expensive tables are suitable for serious players who want to spend time on materials and performance. Affordable tables are ideal for people who just want a durable surface that they can use to gather with their friends or have an extra activity during their summer barbecue. If you are serious about it, choose a table made of high-quality materials that meet Olympic standards. If you just want to have some fun, you'll want to find a table that's built to survive any conditions. Read more: Best air hockey tables Agility Regardless of your ping pong level, maneuverability is an important factor in selecting the right table for you. Some tables are heavy, rigid and designed to hold a spot in your home or garden. Others have wheels and are easily foldable, allowing you to move the table wherever you want. Make sure you understand your space and what you expect from your table before purchasing a table. You don't want to get stuck with a table that doesn't meet the needs of your home. Check a table's folding points, weight and wheels before making the right choice. Surface material and durability This is another variable that largely depends on what type of ping pong you want to play. Some table tennis tables are made of indoor-only materials that are designed to recover exactly as an Olympian would expect, while others are made to survive an onslaught of summer thunderstorms. If you're looking for a table that you can leave outside regardless of the weather, look for something made of concrete or durable plastic. Indoor tables can vary in material, but are usually made with performance features and materials that make it easier to play competitively. Read more: Best Golf Simulators How we selected Our editors and writers came together and used our collective experience in home gaming upgrades to find the best table tennis tables. During the evaluation we looked at the design, size and added features of the table. We also looked at price, as some tables offer more value than others. Finally, we considered the popular opinion of the gaming community on forums such as r/tabletennis on Reddit. “/> Continue to article Best overall ping pong table Joola Inside 15 Table Cons There are only a few big names in the table tennis world, and Joola is one of them. This table is a great combination of recreational versatility and competition-worthy pedigree, making it perfect for just about anyone. The 15mm thick MDF surface is match grade, resulting in real, consistent bounce, but it costs a relatively light £130 (light for a table tennis table, I mean). Assembly takes just 10 minutes out of the box and it has lockable wheels that make it easy to move it to any space you need. As for the price? This table costs less than $450, which is honestly quite affordable when you compare it to other ping pong tables of the same quality. Simply put, this is a certified deal considering how well it holds up over time. Before you go to any of our other choices, check here first Material MDF (medium density fibreboard) Dimensions 108″ L x 60″ W x 30″ H Weight 130 pounds Advertisement – Continue reading below Best multifunctional outdoor ping pong table Joola Berkshire outdoor table tennis table Positives

Cons If you're looking for a more permanent ping pong solution, check out the Joola Berkshire Outdoor Table. The price is considerably higher than most of our other options, but this is as much a piece of furniture as it is a table tennis table. Made with a cement top and a sturdy steel base, the table can be used for marathon table tennis tournaments, but can also easily be used as a dining table or conference table, depending on where you place it. Please note that it is not foldable and can be very difficult to move. Material Cement Dimensions 108'' LX 60'' WX 30'' H Weight 352 pounds Best Elite Indoor Ping Pong Table Butterfly Centerfold 25 table tennis table Made to the strict specifications of the International Table Tennis Federation, this table is ideal for tournaments, but is also a great option for those who simply want the best of the best. The 1 inch Perfect Grip blade provides real bounce, while the 5 rubber wheels make it easy to get it into the perfect position. The wooden table top is nestled in a durable steel frame with an apron. One of our favorite things about this table In addition to the high-quality materials, it is also that it comes fully assembled, so you can get started with rallying in no time. Material Wood Dimensions 108″ L x 60″ W x 30″ H Weight 280 pounds Advertisement – Continue reading below Hearst Property Advertisement – Continue reading below Advertisement – Continue reading below Advertisement – Continue reading below

