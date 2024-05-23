Lawren Hayes wins NFCA Rawlings Gold Glove Award





LOUISVILLE, KY | The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced the 2024 NCAA Division II Rawlings Gold Glove winners Thursday, and the UAH softball team was represented by junior Lawren Hayes as one of nine recipients of the prestigious honor. A native of Decatur, Alabama, Hayes played all 58 games at second base for the Chargers in the 2024 campaign, posting a .985 fielding percentage with 83 assists and 112 putouts. Her fielding percentage of .985 is the highest among Gulf South Conference players with 80 or more assists. Additionally, Hayes committed just one error in 105 total chances in GSC games for a .990 fielding percentage in conference play. Hayes, a 2024 NFCA First Team All-South Region performer, also opened in all 58 games for UAH with a .393 batting average and 66 runs, six doubles, eight triples and four home runs. Recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, presented by the NFCA, were selected by the NFCA's NCAA Division II All-America Committee, following regional voting to identify the finalists at each position. The group used on-field statistics and school-submitted videos to scrutinize the finalists and select the winners at each defensive position. Any student-athlete who competed in the current championship year and was nominated by their head coach, who is a member in good standing of the NFCA, was eligible for this prestigious award. About Rawlings Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative, leading global brand and manufacturer of high-quality baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls and protective headgear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more and more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, helmet, face guard and glove of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information please visitwww.Rawlings.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uahchargers.com/news/2024/5/23/softball-lawren-hayes-garners-nfca-rawlings-gold-glove-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos