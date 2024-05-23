English cricket turns to Manchester City for help ahead of T20 World Cup, brings back former psychologist | Cricket news

The England cricket team has hired a psychologist from Manchester City football club ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

David Young, who was part of the men's set-up between 2016 and 2020, was linked with the English Premier League champions during their recent successful reign, which saw them win the league title four years in a row. For now, he has temporarily returned to the England dressing room for the big tournament in the US and the Caribbean.

“He has been with the team before and he has already been a great ally in the messages he sent back to me, making sure my messages were clear,” England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said. “It's always good to have someone who is a little bit removed from the squad so you can make sure you get your message across. He still has other roles but we have him for this series and also for the start of the World Cup .”

Mott emphasized the need for Young in the dressing room and described the T20 World Cup as 'death by a thousand cuts'. He said: 'If you've had a kick in the pants like us, you can't just continue with 'business as usual'. You have to redefine how you work as a team. As a group we have made an agreement to be more open in and around our training sessions, to help each other a little more. In India, we were all guilty of being a bit isolated and trying to solve problems on our own. We have promised to open up and be a little more vulnerable as a group so that we can help each other.”

England are currently playing in a four-match T20I series against Pakistan in preparation for the World Cup in June.

It was skipper Jos Buttler, who had initiated the early exit of the England internationals from the IPL, even before the business end, as told by England director Rob Key. Look, as England captain you will obviously have this series against Pakistan. How do you see it? And immediately he said: No, no, I want to come back and prepare for the World Cup in the series just before it, Key said earlier this month by ESPN Cricinfo.

“We feel like it's time to get the mojo back and go out there and really express ourselves as a team. I think T20, unlike ODI, is so much clearer in the way players can approach it. We have seen in the IPL that you have to go out and really play the game from the start. Most teams are going that way, so it will be an exciting World Cup,” said Mott.

England are grouped alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman and will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4.