Sports
English cricket turns to Manchester City for help ahead of T20 World Cup, brings back former psychologist | Cricket news
The England cricket team has hired a psychologist from Manchester City football club ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.
David Young, who was part of the men's set-up between 2016 and 2020, was linked with the English Premier League champions during their recent successful reign, which saw them win the league title four years in a row. For now, he has temporarily returned to the England dressing room for the big tournament in the US and the Caribbean.
“He has been with the team before and he has already been a great ally in the messages he sent back to me, making sure my messages were clear,” England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said. “It's always good to have someone who is a little bit removed from the squad so you can make sure you get your message across. He still has other roles but we have him for this series and also for the start of the World Cup .”
Mott emphasized the need for Young in the dressing room and described the T20 World Cup as 'death by a thousand cuts'. He said: 'If you've had a kick in the pants like us, you can't just continue with 'business as usual'. You have to redefine how you work as a team. As a group we have made an agreement to be more open in and around our training sessions, to help each other a little more. In India, we were all guilty of being a bit isolated and trying to solve problems on our own. We have promised to open up and be a little more vulnerable as a group so that we can help each other.”
England are currently playing in a four-match T20I series against Pakistan in preparation for the World Cup in June.
It was skipper Jos Buttler, who had initiated the early exit of the England internationals from the IPL, even before the business end, as told by England director Rob Key. Look, as England captain you will obviously have this series against Pakistan. How do you see it? And immediately he said: No, no, I want to come back and prepare for the World Cup in the series just before it, Key said earlier this month by ESPN Cricinfo.
“We feel like it's time to get the mojo back and go out there and really express ourselves as a team. I think T20, unlike ODI, is so much clearer in the way players can approach it. We have seen in the IPL that you have to go out and really play the game from the start. Most teams are going that way, so it will be an exciting World Cup,” said Mott.
England are grouped alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman and will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4.
Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/england-cricket-manchester-city-t20-world-cup-sports-psychologist-9347673/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Download Arthas 2 TENOKE for free
- Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices
- English cricket turns to Manchester City for help ahead of T20 World Cup, brings back former psychologist | Cricket news
- Demand for heat pumps rises following increase in applications for boiler upgrade program
- The next step in Google's dramatic search overhaul is AI-driven advertising
- The COVID vaccine program provided a “bridge” for uninsured adults, but has since run out of funding.
- Bloody Spell v20240414 Free Download
- Pak court to announce verdict on May 29 on appeals against conviction of Imran Khan and his wife in illegal marriage case
- What is wrong with the revision of the law on the Ministry of State
- High school students in the Montreal region protest against a “sexist” dress code
- Amazon is preparing for Alexa's second wave, but it's struggling
- Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump following their arguments during the Republican primary