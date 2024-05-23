Sports
EA Sports College Football 25
EUGENE – Oregon fans patiently waiting for the release of EA Sports College Football 25 will almost certainly play their Ducks first. It's a good thing for them that Oregon will be near the top of the standings when the new college football game comes out.
Let's preview the highest-rated teams in College Football 25 and try to predict where the Ducks will land in the rankings.
1. Georgia Bulldogs, 98 OVR
The new College Football game will likely take a fairly safe route in terms of ranking teams, so Georgia as number one would make sense.
After winning two of the last three national championships and recruiting at an elite level along the way, the Bulldogs have an elite roster and the wins to back it up. Look for Georgia to start as the best team in the game.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes, 97 OVR
The last time NCAA Football was released in 2013, Ohio State was near the top of the elite teams with a lethal combination of Braxton Miller at quarterback, Carlos Hyde at running back and several National Football League level receivers.
The Buckeyes have only gotten better since then, and after bringing in some of the top recruiting classes and bringing in proven transfers in recent years, they have a roster worthy of second place in the new game.
3. Texas Longhorns, 96 OVR
I've debated putting Oregon in this spot with this rating, but Southeastern Conference bias has always been real in EA Sports' college football games. Coming off a 2024 playoff appearance and boasting one of the best rosters in the country, don't be surprised if Texas gets the nod over the Ducks in July.
4. Oregon Ducks, 95 OVR
In fourth place are the Ducks who many Oregon fans probably think should be higher than Texas given their recent recruiting successes, especially in the transfer portal.
While this may become true as the season progresses, having a number of transfers at impact positions means that the talent evaluators at EA Sports may not quite know how to rate Oregon yet.
Big-name transfers like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Evan Stewart and cornerback Kam Alexander likely won't get the nod until a good chunk of the season is over. Stay patient Duck fans.
5. Ole Miss Rebels, 95 OVR
After adding the nation's number one transfer portal class to an already good roster and representing the SEC, expect Ole Miss to receive a generous rating in July.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart will be without Quinshon Judkins from last year after leaving for Ohio State, but Ole Miss is bringing in a host of top talent and their SEC status will likely give them the benefit of the doubt in terms of ratings. Oregon fans may think it's criminal that Ole Miss is aligned with the Ducks, but veteran players of the College Football game will see how this is possible.
As college football fans everywhere wait for the release of the first installment of EA Sports' college football game since 2013, it's easy to wonder how teams will compare in the ratings. While the Ducks rank quite well, I think a few key individual ratings will keep Oregon from being one of the podium teams in this year's contest.
