ETHS boys tennis: Pollard, doubles team to open play at state
No male tennis player representing Evanston in the past four decades has accomplished what Finn Pollard has done over the past two weeks: clinching the Central Suburban League South division and then the Class 2A sectional championship in singles.
Now the Evanston senior has his eyes on an even bigger prize. Pollard and the Evanston Township High School doubles team of Evan Gerbie and Mike Wasilewicz will open play in the Illinois High School Association state tournament on Thursday after surviving tough competition at the New Trier Sectional tournament last weekend.
Pollard is placed in the 5-8 range, moving up from the 9-16 status he earned as a junior. He will face Evan Henneberg of Normal Community in the first round of singles competition for Hoffman Estates High School.
Gerbie and Wasilewicz, meanwhile, will be matched in doubles against Prospect's Dimitri Hutnyk and David Motorga at Prospect. Competition begins at 9:00 AM in the double-elimination tournament.
Pollard, now 19-3 on the season, is aiming for Evanston's first Illinois High School Association state medal since the doubles team of Jeff Gordon and Adam Wadsworth finished seventh in 1985.
Evanston's last singles medal? You have to go all the way back to Dan More's fifth-place finish in 1973.
Defeated No. 1 seed
That's quite a history for Pollard to overcome. But the senior standout earned his biggest win of the season in the sectional final, where he outlasted No. 1 seed Garvin Murray of Von Steuben by a margin of 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the title match. Murray finished in sixth place last year.
Gerbie and Wasilewicz placed third and also qualified for state. The top four players in both singles and doubles earned spots in the three-day tournament, which will be held at various locations in the northwest suburbs and conclude Saturday at Palatine High School.
Two of Pollard's losses this season came against players seeded 3-4 at state: Lane Tech junior Marko McRae and Hinsdale Central senior Alex Kotarski. Mitch Sheldon of Hersey and Andrew Spurck of Fremd own the top two seeds.
At the sectional, Pollard scored victories over Miguel DeLava of Niles West (6-0, 6-0), Nick Boukalis of Niles North (6-0, 6-0) and Stan Okesson of New Trier (6-1, 6-0 ). 4) to reach state for the second year in a row. He defeated the Heat and Murray with a little help from ETHS head coach Marcus Plonus in the championship game.
'They played with heart and soul'
There was some great tennis in that match. They both played with heart and soul, Plonus
remembered. At one point during a change in the third set I think it was 3, I then asked the trainer there for a large bag of ice.
There were about 75 to 80 people there and suddenly they got really quiet when they saw me bringing that ice cream out. I think they thought Finn might be hurt. But I just put the ice pack on his neck to cool him down, and I told him that cooler heads will prevail today. I think it helped.
Finn is a rare athlete. He has a great work ethic and he also has natural talent. He always has the heart and fire to fight until the end of the match, and that's what he did in that match. He's grown a few inches since last year, so he has more power and he can cover the field better too. He just has to believe that he can dictate points and set the pace, that he no longer has to go on defense when he plays against all those 6-foot-4 guys.
This weekend we were looking for big things.
Gerbie will also make a return trip to state after qualifying in singles last year. He only recently teamed up with Wasilewicz in doubles to find an easier path in his final season for the Wildkits.
At the sectional, the pair defeated Hudson Maks and Tabraik Hamid of Niles North by a margin of 6-0, 6-0, then lost to New Triers Jovan Morales and Chris Ackerman 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. The Wildkit duo was up 2-0 in the third-place match when the Loyola team of Sam Cho and Danny Birmingham defaulted.
