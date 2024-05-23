Men's golf begins title quest at NCAA championships





CARLSBAD, California. No. 15 Arizona Men's Golf returns to the NCAA Championships for the second time in three seasons and begins its quest for a second national title in program history on Friday, May 24. The Wildcats will look to ride on their momentum thanks to their strong performance at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional, which saw them finish 11 strokes shy of the cut line. “This weekend marks the start of our long-awaited final chapter of the season,” said the head coach Jim Anderson . “We've trained, practiced and competed for eight months to get to this point, and this team knows what got us here. This week at Omni La Costa is about staying focused, attacking every pin and playing high-level golf. There is a heightened level of excitement when you compete in a national championship, and this group of guys are eager to go out and execute our game plan and watch these guys compete and represent the University of Arizona.” This year's event marks the first of three years that Omni La Costa Spa & Resort will host the NCAA men's and women's golf championships in Southern California, following a three-year stint at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The NCAA championship format has 30 teams compete over three days of stoke play before the field is whittled down to the lowest 15 team scores for the fourth and final day of stroke play. The fourth day of action will determine the individual NCAA champion, while the top eight teams in the standings will play match play over the final two days. The Wildcats will use the same lineup as their NCAA Regional in Indiana Sam Sommerhauser , Tiger Christensen , Zach Pollo , Filip Jakubcik And Johnny Walker . Sommerhauser posted the team's lowest score last week at 2 under par, finishing tied for 14the. Christensen finished one stroke behind Sommerhauser for Arizona's second top-20 mark. The trio of Christensen, Pollo and Jakubcik all earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors for the Wildcats this season and combined for 11 top-10 finishes. Arizona won three events during the regular season, including stroke play victories at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. The Wildcats open the new year with a match play title at the Copper Cup in January and are coming off wins over UCLA and Arizona State.

