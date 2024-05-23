Pre-Match Package: Gloucestershire (A) – Derbyshire County Cricket Club





Derbyshire have named a 13-player squad for their Vitality County Championship match against Gloucestershire, which starts tomorrow (11am) at the Seat Unique Stadium. Harry Came is included in the squad after good form in the Second XI, while Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest, Matt Lamb, Zak Chappell and Ross Whiteley all scored half-centuries against Northamptonshire last time out. Blair Tickner is absent for personal reasons, so Sam Conners, Chappell and Daryn Dupavillon will try to get the new ball in Bristol. Derbyshire squad: 46. ​​​​David Lloyd (c)

77. Wayne Madsen The opposition Gloucestershire sit fourth in Vitality County Championship Division Two, with one win, three draws and one defeat so far. Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth each scored centuries in an opening stand of 316 against Leicestershire last time out, as Gloucestershire posted their highest ever first-class total of 706-6. Wickets are harder to come by than runs for Gloucestershire, but Marchant de Lange's raw pace and skill have earned him 18 dismissals in red-ball cricket so far this season. Pre-match conversation Head of Cricket Mickey Arthur spoke to Club Media after the draw against Northamptonshire and looked ahead to this week's match against Gloucestershire. The full interview is available below. How to follow Derbyshire's Vitality County Championship match against Gloucestershire will be broadcast live on the Club website, via our enhanced Match Center, delivered in partnership with Purpose Media. Our Match Center includes live streaming, live scorecards during play, ball-by-ball commentary and statistics, everything you need to stay informed wherever you follow! Updates will also be provided via our social media channels, so make sure you follow us Tweet, Facebook And Instagramso you never miss a moment of the action again. Match Center

