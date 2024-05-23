Sports
US lawmakers are calling for DOJ and IOC investigations into Chinese doping ahead of the Olympics
a doping case involving 23 Chinese swimmers took a diplomatic turn on Wednesday after US lawmakers called on the US Justice Department and the International Olympic Committee to launch an investigation into the controversy.
The Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned performance-enhancing substance, several months before the Tokyo Olympics, a tournament in which they were allowed to participate and won medals, according to a New York Times report. in coordination with the German public broadcaster ARD.
This scandal raises serious legal, ethical and competitive concerns and could inform a broader state-sponsored strategy by the People's Republic of China (PRC) to unfairly compete in the Olympic Games in a manner that Russia has done before, US representatives said Raja Krishnamoorthi and John Moolenaar, the two leading members of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
In a rack Released Wednesday, lawmakers called for an assessment of whether the alleged doping was state-sponsored, adding that it could warrant further diplomatic action by the United States and the international community.
Furthermore, with less than 100 days until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, understanding the full extent of the scandal is critical to ensuring our American athletes compete in fair competition, the statement said.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last month dismissed allegations that the case was mishandled, describing them as outrageous and completely false, while the China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) called media reporting of the situation misleading .
WADA has since commissioned one independent assessment in the handling of the case.
WADA remains committed to handling this contamination case. The truth is that the company followed every process and line of inquiry in reviewing this dossier and determined, based on compelling scientific evidence, that these were cases of contamination and not doping, a WADA spokesperson told CNN in an email -mail.
To date, no evidence has been presented to suggest otherwise, he added, noting that the organization is awaiting the findings of the independent investigation.
CNN has contacted the Justice Department and the IOC for comment.
According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)Trimetazidine is a medicine used to prevent angina attacks. These are sudden pains in the chest, jaw and back caused by physical exertion, due to reduced blood flow to the heart.
It has an effect on metabolism where the body breaks down substances to convert them into energy. It increases the rate at which glucose is broken down, allowing it to be used to protect against myocardial ischemia. Decreased blood flow to the heart muscle according to the EMA.
The reports have raised concerns among athletes and governing bodies.
The Canadian Olympic Committee called the media reports concerning and not previously known to us, while Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said the organization was deeply disheartened by allegations that question the very foundation of what fair competition stands for.
At a press conference last month, WADA President Witold Banka said the agency followed all due processes and diligently investigated every lead and line of inquiry into the matter and found no evidence of wrongdoing and no credible way to refute the contamination theory accepted by CHINADA .
A statement from CHINADA cited by Xinhua said the swimmers tested positive for an extremely low concentration of trimetazidine during a 2021 national swimming event.
Trimetazidine has the potential to increase endurance and has been banned by WADA since 2014.
CHINADA ultimately decided that the athletes should not be held responsible for the results after the immediate investigation found that they had been accidentally exposed to the substance through contamination, Xinhua reported.
CNN's Sam Joseph contributed reporting.
