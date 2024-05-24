



Local insurance broker HowdenWorcester is looking for aspiring young cricketers with a community exchange for cricket sets, to recycle and reuse equipment and help children in the area stay active through sport. The insurance company, which is the official insurance broker partner of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has become a focal point for the local community. Providing the opportunity to donate, trade-in or collect second-hand cricket sets, allowing even more children to play the sport, stay active and develop new skills. Kings Worcester was one of the first partners to donate and provide second-hand cricket equipment for the exchange. With a Sport for All culture and a long tradition of success in cricket, the Howden team is grateful for the support in expanding the exchange program. Jonathan Fletcher, insurance adviser at Howden Worcester started the sustainable programme, based on his own experiences with his young son. He said: Sport is more than just a game; it is a catalyst for growth and teaches valuable lessons in trust, teamwork and even math. But we understand that cost can be a barrier. We are on a mission to make cricket accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. We believe that every child should have the opportunity to play, learn and maybe even become the next cricket superstar! Howden Worcester is encouraging donations of all cricket equipment including bats, balls, pads, stumps, bails and more. Anyone who wants to pick up such items is welcome to come to the branch to select what he or she needs completely free of charge. James Parker, branch manager at Howden Worcester, says: It can be difficult to keep up with children as they can quickly outgrow equipment such as gloves, trainers etc and have to buy new ones every time they need them quickly. Correct. Many of us have useful items that collect dust, whether our children have outgrown them or moved away. With our exchange setup, your equipment can take on a new life with a child who dreams of playing. Let's build a community where every child gets a chance to shine on the cricket field. If you would like to collect, trade or donate, please visit the Howden Worcester branch at 2 Foregate Street, or call 01905 612961.

