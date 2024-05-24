Connect with us

NAIA Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23

NAIA Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23

 


The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA NAIA National Team Men's Singles and Doubles Computer Rankings and the Regional Team Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for May 23, 2024 .

For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.

National rankings

Regional rankings

Eastern Rankings | Central rankings | South Rankings | Western Rankings

ITA ranking sponsored by Tennis-Point

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Eastern Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 team rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Team
1 Northwest Ohio
2 Lindsey Wilson
3 Holy Cross
4 Elegance
5 Cumberland Tenn
6 Union
7 Cumberland KY
8 Marian
9 Oakland city
10 Cornerstone

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Eastern Regional Rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Perry Gregg Holy Cross
2 Javi Gallego Elegance
3 Malik Omarkhanov UNOH
4 Sergio Conde UNOH
5 Pablo Gregori Elegance
6 Jan Silhavy Lindsey Wilson
7 Jose Perez Oakland city
8 Killian Surmont Cumberland KY
9 Luca McManus Holy Cross
10 Victor Ferreira Cumberland Tenn
11 Isaac Steiner THE LAW
12 Nahuël Hernando Campbellsville
13 Lucas patience Union
14 Max Barrier Georgetown
15 Jaume Barcelo Lindsey Wilson
16 Luke Perez UNOH
17 Martin Müller Cumberland KY
18 Miguel Perez Lindsey Wilson
19 Daniel Wessels Cumberland Tenn
20 Hernán Toledo Campbellsville

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Eastern Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 Double Rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Jan Silhavy Michael Perez Lindsey Wilson
2 Felipe Ferreira Julian Parada Cumberland Tenn
3 Laurenz Flender Perry Gregg Holy Cross
4 Malik Omarkhanov Martin Stanchev UNOH
5 Martin Müller Hung-Ju Wu Cumberlands KY
6 Max Barrier William Barnes Georgetown
7 Isaac Steiner Trey Thixton THE LAW
8 Nathan Smiley Carter Rigsby Milligan
9 Sergio Conde Luke Perez UNOH
10 Pablo Gregori Sava Pons Elegance

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Central regional rankings
  • Top 10 team rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Team
1 William Woods University
2 Our Lady of the Lake
3 McPherson College
4 Morningside University
5 Missouri Baptist University
6 University of Ottawa
7 Bethel College (Ks)
8 Texas Wesleyan University
9 Missouri Valley College
10 Middenland

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Central regional rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Vaclac Schneider EMU
2 Kyllian Savary HAD
3 Bryce Ware PARTICIPATION
4 Michael Beltran McPherson
5 Zinovii Nahirniak EMU
6 Milan Bucek Bethel
7 Ben Grumley EMU
8 Pablo Olmedo Texas Wesleyan
9 Ebenriter Missouri Baptist
10 Hudson Dick JBU
11 David Epkenyong HAD
12 Mark Trenkel Morning side
13 Santiago Minetti Morning side
14 Benjamin Starrman Middenland
15 Michael Cech Bethel
16 Marcus Nardy McPherson
17 Dragan Omcikus Missouri Baptist
18 By Jhoel Qhuinon Ottawa
19 I'm Starman Middenland
20 Santiago Tartaglia Ottawa

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Central regional rankings
  • Top 10 doubles rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Ben Grumley Zinovii Nahirniak EMU
2 Luca Ebenriter Dragan Omcikus Missouri Baptist
3 Michael Beltran Martin Millos McPherson
4 Kyllian Savary David Ekmenyong HAD
5 Bryce Ware Alex Sherer PARTICIPATION
6 Milan Bucek Michael Cech Bethel
7 Vaclav Schneider Vitek Subert EMU
8 Yaroslav Majsajdr Luis Hernández HAD
9 Thomas Quercia Peter Kollar Bethel
10 I'm Starman Joren Stevens Middenland

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Southern Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 team rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Team
1 Georgia Gwinett
2 Emperor
3 Tennessee Wesleyan
4 State of Central Georgia
5 Reinhardt
6 Southeastern
7 William Carey
8 Xavier
9 Dillard
10 Mobile

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Southern Regional Rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Soufiane El Mesbahi Emperor
2 Alex Grumendi Georgia Gwinnett
3 Aleksa Ciric Georgia Gwinnett
4 Nicholas Cortes Tennessee Weslayan
5 Kyllian Savary Our Lady of the Lake
6 Islam Orynbasar William Carey
7 Danil Ozernoy SCAD Savannah
8 Martin Carrizo State of Central Georgia
9 Shaheed Alam Emperor
10 Octavio Volpi Tennessee Weslayan
11 Julis Hel Xavier
12 Diego Menendez Vina Southeastern
13 João Pedro Orano Mobile
14 Mohamed Zakaria Khalil Reinhardt
15 Daniel Garcia State of Central Georgia
16 Luis Francisco Sampedro Georgia Gwinnett
17 Luciano Fisicaro Reinhardt
18 Zoilo Rios Tennessee Weslayan
19 Quang Vinh Nguyen Dillard
20 Sabi Roi Tennessee Weslayan

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Southern Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 doubles rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Alex Grumendi Santiago Villarruel Georgia Gwinnett
2 Jacobi Bain Nereo Suarez Xavier
3 Diego Menendez Vina Bruno Pessoa Southeastern
4 Julius Hell VanDerWoody Xavier
5 Soufiane El Mesbahi Didrik Liljekvist Emperor
6 Martin Carrizo Adria Pratdepadua State of Central Georgia
7 AJ Duggan Gaston Erhardt Ave Maria
8 David López Cruz Danil Ozernoy SCAD Savannah
9 Noah Rockstroh Antoine Audrain William Carey
10 German Delcanto Ocatavio Volpi Tennessee Wesleyan

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Western Regional Rankings
  • Top 8 team rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Team
1 Westcliff
2 Menlo
3 Christian from Arizona
4 Lewis Clark
5 Hope international
6 Jessup
7 Saint Catherine
8 OAZ

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Western Regional Rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Felix Veyhle Westcliff
2 Hugo April Christian from Arizona
3 Maxence Kupfert Westcliff
4 Saar Rogovsky Menlo
5 Borna Devald Westcliff
6 Max Müller Westcliff
7 David Mulas Menlo
8 Jonas Wall Christian from Arizona
9 Karlo Krolo Westcliff
10 Warrior angel Westcliff
11 Robin McCalpine Menlo
12 Lennert Lemahieu Christian from Arizona
13 Asger Emil Ildor Menlo
14 Yugo Homma Hope international
15 Austreberto Carlo Jessup
16 Carlos Robles Tabor
17 Fenosa Rasendra Christian from Arizona
18 Tanguy cup Menlo
19 Isaac Graven Jessup
20 Adrian Smit Christian from Arizona

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

  • Western Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 doubles rankings
  • May 23, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Karlo Krolo Borna Devald Westcliff
2 Felix Veyhle Max Müller Westcliff
3 David Mulas Asger Emil Ildor Menlo
4 Jonas Wall Hugo April Christian from Arizona
5 Yugo Homma Yuya Koide Hope international
6 Maxence Kupfert Warrior angel Westcliff
7 Robin McCalpine Ruben Rusworm Menlo
8 Saar Rogovsky Tanguy cup Menlo
9 Lennert Lemahieu Fenosa Rasendra Christian from Arizona
10 Reid Lizardo Felix Ham Hope international
