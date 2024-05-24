NAIA Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA NAIA National Team Men's Singles and Doubles Computer Rankings and the Regional Team Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for May 23, 2024 .
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
Eastern Rankings | Central rankings | South Rankings | Western Rankings
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Eastern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Northwest Ohio
|2
|Lindsey Wilson
|3
|Holy Cross
|4
|Elegance
|5
|Cumberland Tenn
|6
|Union
|7
|Cumberland KY
|8
|Marian
|9
|Oakland city
|10
|Cornerstone
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Eastern Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Perry Gregg
|Holy Cross
|2
|Javi Gallego
|Elegance
|3
|Malik Omarkhanov
|UNOH
|4
|Sergio Conde
|UNOH
|5
|Pablo Gregori
|Elegance
|6
|Jan Silhavy
|Lindsey Wilson
|7
|Jose Perez
|Oakland city
|8
|Killian Surmont
|Cumberland KY
|9
|Luca McManus
|Holy Cross
|10
|Victor Ferreira
|Cumberland Tenn
|11
|Isaac Steiner
|THE LAW
|12
|Nahuël Hernando
|Campbellsville
|13
|Lucas patience
|Union
|14
|Max Barrier
|Georgetown
|15
|Jaume Barcelo
|Lindsey Wilson
|16
|Luke Perez
|UNOH
|17
|Martin Müller
|Cumberland KY
|18
|Miguel Perez
|Lindsey Wilson
|19
|Daniel Wessels
|Cumberland Tenn
|20
|Hernán Toledo
|Campbellsville
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Eastern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 Double Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Jan Silhavy
|Michael Perez
|Lindsey Wilson
|2
|Felipe Ferreira
|Julian Parada
|Cumberland Tenn
|3
|Laurenz Flender
|Perry Gregg
|Holy Cross
|4
|Malik Omarkhanov
|Martin Stanchev
|UNOH
|5
|Martin Müller
|Hung-Ju Wu
|Cumberlands KY
|6
|Max Barrier
|William Barnes
|Georgetown
|7
|Isaac Steiner
|Trey Thixton
|THE LAW
|8
|Nathan Smiley
|Carter Rigsby
|Milligan
|9
|Sergio Conde
|Luke Perez
|UNOH
|10
|Pablo Gregori
|Sava Pons
|Elegance
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|William Woods University
|2
|Our Lady of the Lake
|3
|McPherson College
|4
|Morningside University
|5
|Missouri Baptist University
|6
|University of Ottawa
|7
|Bethel College (Ks)
|8
|Texas Wesleyan University
|9
|Missouri Valley College
|10
|Middenland
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Vaclac Schneider
|EMU
|2
|Kyllian Savary
|HAD
|3
|Bryce Ware
|PARTICIPATION
|4
|Michael Beltran
|McPherson
|5
|Zinovii Nahirniak
|EMU
|6
|Milan Bucek
|Bethel
|7
|Ben Grumley
|EMU
|8
|Pablo Olmedo
|Texas Wesleyan
|9
|Ebenriter
|Missouri Baptist
|10
|Hudson Dick
|JBU
|11
|David Epkenyong
|HAD
|12
|Mark Trenkel
|Morning side
|13
|Santiago Minetti
|Morning side
|14
|Benjamin Starrman
|Middenland
|15
|Michael Cech
|Bethel
|16
|Marcus Nardy
|McPherson
|17
|Dragan Omcikus
|Missouri Baptist
|18
|By Jhoel Qhuinon
|Ottawa
|19
|I'm Starman
|Middenland
|20
|Santiago Tartaglia
|Ottawa
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Ben Grumley
|Zinovii Nahirniak
|EMU
|2
|Luca Ebenriter
|Dragan Omcikus
|Missouri Baptist
|3
|Michael Beltran
|Martin Millos
|McPherson
|4
|Kyllian Savary
|David Ekmenyong
|HAD
|5
|Bryce Ware
|Alex Sherer
|PARTICIPATION
|6
|Milan Bucek
|Michael Cech
|Bethel
|7
|Vaclav Schneider
|Vitek Subert
|EMU
|8
|Yaroslav Majsajdr
|Luis Hernández
|HAD
|9
|Thomas Quercia
|Peter Kollar
|Bethel
|10
|I'm Starman
|Joren Stevens
|Middenland
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Southern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Georgia Gwinett
|2
|Emperor
|3
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|4
|State of Central Georgia
|5
|Reinhardt
|6
|Southeastern
|7
|William Carey
|8
|Xavier
|9
|Dillard
|10
|Mobile
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Southern Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Soufiane El Mesbahi
|Emperor
|2
|Alex Grumendi
|Georgia Gwinnett
|3
|Aleksa Ciric
|Georgia Gwinnett
|4
|Nicholas Cortes
|Tennessee Weslayan
|5
|Kyllian Savary
|Our Lady of the Lake
|6
|Islam Orynbasar
|William Carey
|7
|Danil Ozernoy
|SCAD Savannah
|8
|Martin Carrizo
|State of Central Georgia
|9
|Shaheed Alam
|Emperor
|10
|Octavio Volpi
|Tennessee Weslayan
|11
|Julis Hel
|Xavier
|12
|Diego Menendez Vina
|Southeastern
|13
|João Pedro Orano
|Mobile
|14
|Mohamed Zakaria Khalil
|Reinhardt
|15
|Daniel Garcia
|State of Central Georgia
|16
|Luis Francisco Sampedro
|Georgia Gwinnett
|17
|Luciano Fisicaro
|Reinhardt
|18
|Zoilo Rios
|Tennessee Weslayan
|19
|Quang Vinh Nguyen
|Dillard
|20
|Sabi Roi
|Tennessee Weslayan
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Southern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Alex Grumendi
|Santiago Villarruel
|Georgia Gwinnett
|2
|Jacobi Bain
|Nereo Suarez
|Xavier
|3
|Diego Menendez Vina
|Bruno Pessoa
|Southeastern
|4
|Julius Hell
|VanDerWoody
|Xavier
|5
|Soufiane El Mesbahi
|Didrik Liljekvist
|Emperor
|6
|Martin Carrizo
|Adria Pratdepadua
|State of Central Georgia
|7
|AJ Duggan
|Gaston Erhardt
|Ave Maria
|8
|David López Cruz
|Danil Ozernoy
|SCAD Savannah
|9
|Noah Rockstroh
|Antoine Audrain
|William Carey
|10
|German Delcanto
|Ocatavio Volpi
|Tennessee Wesleyan
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 8 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Westcliff
|2
|Menlo
|3
|Christian from Arizona
|4
|Lewis Clark
|5
|Hope international
|6
|Jessup
|7
|Saint Catherine
|8
|OAZ
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Felix Veyhle
|Westcliff
|2
|Hugo April
|Christian from Arizona
|3
|Maxence Kupfert
|Westcliff
|4
|Saar Rogovsky
|Menlo
|5
|Borna Devald
|Westcliff
|6
|Max Müller
|Westcliff
|7
|David Mulas
|Menlo
|8
|Jonas Wall
|Christian from Arizona
|9
|Karlo Krolo
|Westcliff
|10
|Warrior angel
|Westcliff
|11
|Robin McCalpine
|Menlo
|12
|Lennert Lemahieu
|Christian from Arizona
|13
|Asger Emil Ildor
|Menlo
|14
|Yugo Homma
|Hope international
|15
|Austreberto Carlo
|Jessup
|16
|Carlos Robles
|Tabor
|17
|Fenosa Rasendra
|Christian from Arizona
|18
|Tanguy cup
|Menlo
|19
|Isaac Graven
|Jessup
|20
|Adrian Smit
|Christian from Arizona
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Karlo Krolo
|Borna Devald
|Westcliff
|2
|Felix Veyhle
|Max Müller
|Westcliff
|3
|David Mulas
|Asger Emil Ildor
|Menlo
|4
|Jonas Wall
|Hugo April
|Christian from Arizona
|5
|Yugo Homma
|Yuya Koide
|Hope international
|6
|Maxence Kupfert
|Warrior angel
|Westcliff
|7
|Robin McCalpine
|Ruben Rusworm
|Menlo
|8
|Saar Rogovsky
|Tanguy cup
|Menlo
|9
|Lennert Lemahieu
|Fenosa Rasendra
|Christian from Arizona
|10
|Reid Lizardo
|Felix Ham
|Hope international
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/05/23/naia-mens-rankings-may-23rd/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related