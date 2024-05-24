NAIA Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA NAIA National Team Men's Singles and Doubles Computer Rankings and the Regional Team Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for May 23, 2024 . For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Eastern Rankings | Central rankings | South Rankings | Western Rankings ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 Northwest Ohio 2 Lindsey Wilson 3 Holy Cross 4 Elegance 5 Cumberland Tenn 6 Union 7 Cumberland KY 8 Marian 9 Oakland city 10 Cornerstone ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Perry Gregg Holy Cross 2 Javi Gallego Elegance 3 Malik Omarkhanov UNOH 4 Sergio Conde UNOH 5 Pablo Gregori Elegance 6 Jan Silhavy Lindsey Wilson 7 Jose Perez Oakland city 8 Killian Surmont Cumberland KY 9 Luca McManus Holy Cross 10 Victor Ferreira Cumberland Tenn 11 Isaac Steiner THE LAW 12 Nahuël Hernando Campbellsville 13 Lucas patience Union 14 Max Barrier Georgetown 15 Jaume Barcelo Lindsey Wilson 16 Luke Perez UNOH 17 Martin Müller Cumberland KY 18 Miguel Perez Lindsey Wilson 19 Daniel Wessels Cumberland Tenn 20 Hernán Toledo Campbellsville ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 10 Double Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Jan Silhavy Michael Perez Lindsey Wilson 2 Felipe Ferreira Julian Parada Cumberland Tenn 3 Laurenz Flender Perry Gregg Holy Cross 4 Malik Omarkhanov Martin Stanchev UNOH 5 Martin Müller Hung-Ju Wu Cumberlands KY 6 Max Barrier William Barnes Georgetown 7 Isaac Steiner Trey Thixton THE LAW 8 Nathan Smiley Carter Rigsby Milligan 9 Sergio Conde Luke Perez UNOH 10 Pablo Gregori Sava Pons Elegance ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 William Woods University 2 Our Lady of the Lake 3 McPherson College 4 Morningside University 5 Missouri Baptist University 6 University of Ottawa 7 Bethel College (Ks) 8 Texas Wesleyan University 9 Missouri Valley College 10 Middenland ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Vaclac Schneider EMU 2 Kyllian Savary HAD 3 Bryce Ware PARTICIPATION 4 Michael Beltran McPherson 5 Zinovii Nahirniak EMU 6 Milan Bucek Bethel 7 Ben Grumley EMU 8 Pablo Olmedo Texas Wesleyan 9 Ebenriter Missouri Baptist 10 Hudson Dick JBU 11 David Epkenyong HAD 12 Mark Trenkel Morning side 13 Santiago Minetti Morning side 14 Benjamin Starrman Middenland 15 Michael Cech Bethel 16 Marcus Nardy McPherson 17 Dragan Omcikus Missouri Baptist 18 By Jhoel Qhuinon Ottawa 19 I'm Starman Middenland 20 Santiago Tartaglia Ottawa ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Ben Grumley Zinovii Nahirniak EMU 2 Luca Ebenriter Dragan Omcikus Missouri Baptist 3 Michael Beltran Martin Millos McPherson 4 Kyllian Savary David Ekmenyong HAD 5 Bryce Ware Alex Sherer PARTICIPATION 6 Milan Bucek Michael Cech Bethel 7 Vaclav Schneider Vitek Subert EMU 8 Yaroslav Majsajdr Luis Hernández HAD 9 Thomas Quercia Peter Kollar Bethel 10 I'm Starman Joren Stevens Middenland ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Southern Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 Georgia Gwinett 2 Emperor 3 Tennessee Wesleyan 4 State of Central Georgia 5 Reinhardt 6 Southeastern 7 William Carey 8 Xavier 9 Dillard 10 Mobile ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Southern Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Soufiane El Mesbahi Emperor 2 Alex Grumendi Georgia Gwinnett 3 Aleksa Ciric Georgia Gwinnett 4 Nicholas Cortes Tennessee Weslayan 5 Kyllian Savary Our Lady of the Lake 6 Islam Orynbasar William Carey 7 Danil Ozernoy SCAD Savannah 8 Martin Carrizo State of Central Georgia 9 Shaheed Alam Emperor 10 Octavio Volpi Tennessee Weslayan 11 Julis Hel Xavier 12 Diego Menendez Vina Southeastern 13 João Pedro Orano Mobile 14 Mohamed Zakaria Khalil Reinhardt 15 Daniel Garcia State of Central Georgia 16 Luis Francisco Sampedro Georgia Gwinnett 17 Luciano Fisicaro Reinhardt 18 Zoilo Rios Tennessee Weslayan 19 Quang Vinh Nguyen Dillard 20 Sabi Roi Tennessee Weslayan ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Southern Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Alex Grumendi Santiago Villarruel Georgia Gwinnett 2 Jacobi Bain Nereo Suarez Xavier 3 Diego Menendez Vina Bruno Pessoa Southeastern 4 Julius Hell VanDerWoody Xavier 5 Soufiane El Mesbahi Didrik Liljekvist Emperor 6 Martin Carrizo Adria Pratdepadua State of Central Georgia 7 AJ Duggan Gaston Erhardt Ave Maria 8 David López Cruz Danil Ozernoy SCAD Savannah 9 Noah Rockstroh Antoine Audrain William Carey 10 German Delcanto Ocatavio Volpi Tennessee Wesleyan ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 8 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 Westcliff 2 Menlo 3 Christian from Arizona 4 Lewis Clark 5 Hope international 6 Jessup 7 Saint Catherine 8 OAZ ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Felix Veyhle Westcliff 2 Hugo April Christian from Arizona 3 Maxence Kupfert Westcliff 4 Saar Rogovsky Menlo 5 Borna Devald Westcliff 6 Max Müller Westcliff 7 David Mulas Menlo 8 Jonas Wall Christian from Arizona 9 Karlo Krolo Westcliff 10 Warrior angel Westcliff 11 Robin McCalpine Menlo 12 Lennert Lemahieu Christian from Arizona 13 Asger Emil Ildor Menlo 14 Yugo Homma Hope international 15 Austreberto Carlo Jessup 16 Carlos Robles Tabor 17 Fenosa Rasendra Christian from Arizona 18 Tanguy cup Menlo 19 Isaac Graven Jessup 20 Adrian Smit Christian from Arizona ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Karlo Krolo Borna Devald Westcliff 2 Felix Veyhle Max Müller Westcliff 3 David Mulas Asger Emil Ildor Menlo 4 Jonas Wall Hugo April Christian from Arizona 5 Yugo Homma Yuya Koide Hope international 6 Maxence Kupfert Warrior angel Westcliff 7 Robin McCalpine Ruben Rusworm Menlo 8 Saar Rogovsky Tanguy cup Menlo 9 Lennert Lemahieu Fenosa Rasendra Christian from Arizona 10 Reid Lizardo Felix Ham Hope international – Advertisement –

