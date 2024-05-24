Nick Paul leads Canada's attack in quarterfinal win over Slovakia at world hockey

Any fear Canada felt entering the elimination round of the Hockey World Cup was quickly put to rest Thursday in a 6-3 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

Canada scored twice in the first four minutes and 15 seconds and led 5-1 in the third period, giving them enough of a cushion to comfortably weather the Slovaks' inevitable pushback.

“It was important for us to get off to a good start,” Canadian coach Andre Tourigny said from Prague. “The quarter-final always brings a lot of pressure, and it's a strange pressure because if you lose, you go home.

“Our start helped relieve some of that pressure. [The Slovaks]fought back, but we kept our rhythm.”

Nick Paul led the way offensively with two goals and an assist.

Dylan Guenther had the winning goal and an assist, while Jared McCann, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Brandon Tanev also scored for defending champion Canadians.

“Right from the start, the guys were winning their battles and we were able to move the puck around the ice and put pressure on the players. [Slovakia]' said Paul. “We generated a lot of shots and tried to build momentum early because we knew they were a good team.”

Late printing

Jordan Binnington made 18 saves for Canada, which plays Switzerland in the semifinals Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Peter Ehlarik, Milos Kelemen and Marek Hrivik scored for the Slovaks, who came close with two late goals before Paul scored his second of the match into an empty net.

“We knew they would push back, but I thought we did a good job playing the full 60 minutes,” Paul said.

Samuel Hlavaj was busy in Slovakia's goal, making 37 saves.

Switzerland defeated Germany 3-1 in the other quarter-final on Thursday. Sweden faced Finland and the United States took on host Czech Republic in the later quarterfinals.

McCann gave Canada breathing room early with a goal 2:15 into the game when he got a step on the Slovakian defense and beat Hlavaj.

Dubois pounced on a big rebound off a Bowen Byram shot less than two minutes later to put Canada up 2-0.

Cehlarik scored to cut Canada's lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission, but Paul got his first of the match early in the second period and Slovakia would not threaten again until it was too late.

Goals from Guenther and Tanev 20 seconds apart in the third period all but cemented the victory for Canada, although nerves were tested when Kelemen scored 28 seconds into the game after Tanev and Hrivik cut the lead to 5-3 with a power play goal with just over three minutes remaining.

Bertschy-led Swiss take down Germans

Switzerland eliminated Germany in the other quarter-final by beating last year's runners-up 3-1 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Christoph Bertschy led the Swiss with two goals. He gave the Swiss a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal before New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier added the second.

Dominik Kahun cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the middle period on a power play before Bertschy added his second into an empty net in the third.

In the remaining quarterfinals later Thursday, the United States will face the Czechs in Prague, while Sweden will play Finland in Ostrava.