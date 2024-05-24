Sports
Nick Paul leads Canada's attack in quarterfinal win over Slovakia at world hockey
Any fear Canada felt entering the elimination round of the Hockey World Cup was quickly put to rest Thursday in a 6-3 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals.
Canada scored twice in the first four minutes and 15 seconds and led 5-1 in the third period, giving them enough of a cushion to comfortably weather the Slovaks' inevitable pushback.
“It was important for us to get off to a good start,” Canadian coach Andre Tourigny said from Prague. “The quarter-final always brings a lot of pressure, and it's a strange pressure because if you lose, you go home.
“Our start helped relieve some of that pressure. [The Slovaks]fought back, but we kept our rhythm.”
Nick Paul led the way offensively with two goals and an assist.
Dylan Guenther had the winning goal and an assist, while Jared McCann, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Brandon Tanev also scored for defending champion Canadians.
“Right from the start, the guys were winning their battles and we were able to move the puck around the ice and put pressure on the players. [Slovakia]' said Paul. “We generated a lot of shots and tried to build momentum early because we knew they were a good team.”
LOOK | Defending champion Canada advances to world hockey semi-finals:
Late printing
Jordan Binnington made 18 saves for Canada, which plays Switzerland in the semifinals Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.
Peter Ehlarik, Milos Kelemen and Marek Hrivik scored for the Slovaks, who came close with two late goals before Paul scored his second of the match into an empty net.
“We knew they would push back, but I thought we did a good job playing the full 60 minutes,” Paul said.
Samuel Hlavaj was busy in Slovakia's goal, making 37 saves.
Switzerland defeated Germany 3-1 in the other quarter-final on Thursday. Sweden faced Finland and the United States took on host Czech Republic in the later quarterfinals.
McCann gave Canada breathing room early with a goal 2:15 into the game when he got a step on the Slovakian defense and beat Hlavaj.
Dubois pounced on a big rebound off a Bowen Byram shot less than two minutes later to put Canada up 2-0.
Cehlarik scored to cut Canada's lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission, but Paul got his first of the match early in the second period and Slovakia would not threaten again until it was too late.
Goals from Guenther and Tanev 20 seconds apart in the third period all but cemented the victory for Canada, although nerves were tested when Kelemen scored 28 seconds into the game after Tanev and Hrivik cut the lead to 5-3 with a power play goal with just over three minutes remaining.
Günther Bedard Paul
Bid on their sweaters: https://t.co/FsQT8muXq3#HumanWorlds | #MondialMasculinpic.twitter.com/Iu2AhEOOJX
Bertschy-led Swiss take down Germans
Switzerland eliminated Germany in the other quarter-final by beating last year's runners-up 3-1 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Christoph Bertschy led the Swiss with two goals. He gave the Swiss a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal before New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier added the second.
Dominik Kahun cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the middle period on a power play before Bertschy added his second into an empty net in the third.
In the remaining quarterfinals later Thursday, the United States will face the Czechs in Prague, while Sweden will play Finland in Ostrava.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/canada-slovakia-quarterfinal-recap-world-mens-hockey-championship-1.7212677
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nick Paul leads Canada's attack in quarterfinal win over Slovakia at world hockey
- Residents of El Fasher in Sudan are under siege and attack BBC News
- China launches AI chatbot based on Xi Jinping ideology
- Reviews | The Trump-Oprah voter
- 61 Jokowi dams not enough for RI to rival Thailand and China in food security
- My Adventures with Superman Showrunner Reveals Supergirl Actor, Teases Her 'Story Twists'
- Hollywood should 'embrace change' brought on by new technology
- NAIA Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23
- 10 Collections That Stunned at Bay Area Student Fashion Shows
- Richmond Co. singers put their voices to the test on a trip to Las Vegas
- Fox M0.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Iran or Türkiye: the debate rages over the identity of the wreckage of an Iranian helicopter