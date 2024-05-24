Obituary of Donald Dobesh – X101 Always classic





Don Dobesh- A life lived to the fullest and enjoyed – no regrets! I look forward to what comes next! Never shed a tear or regret. Instead, smiling and thinking of the good things that make life worth living has always been his philosophy. Don hopes he has crossed the bridge into the future and will see those who came before him again, including the many pets he loved so much. Donald Leo Dobesh passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2024. He was born on August 14, 1945 in Gregory SD. He spent his childhood on a small family farm near Herrick, SD. He attended Rural Elementary School and Burke High School. After graduating, he attended the University of South Dakota before transferring to Southern State College in Springfield, SD, where he met his wife of more than 50 years, Doris Hoffman. They moved to Enning, SD to teach in rural schools, then to Black Hills State College to resume teaching, later returning to Springfield where they received their bachelor's degrees in 1968. After graduation, they moved to Vermillion, SD, where Don taught speech and English and coached forensics at Vermillion High School. Don proudly maintained close friendships with several of his former speech students. He especially appreciated Matt and Mark Michaels. In many ways he saw them as his sons, following their challenges and achievements. In 1979, Don and Doris moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Don started a small business that operated until 2020. While in Sioux Falls, Don was also able to indulge in his guilty pleasure: playing table tennis at the Center for Active Generations. He enjoyed many long-lasting friendships among the TT players. In 2011, they moved to Dryden, NY, where they built their dream home on a small plot of land with abundant wildlife and gardening opportunities (and challenges). Don worked with clients they developed in the Midwest. He also found a great new adventure playing the sport of pickleball and appreciated the many friendships he made there. In 2016 he fell while playing table tennis and broke his hip, leaving him unable to enjoy the garden and garden he had worked so hard to create and maintain. Preceding Don in death were his parents, the late Leo and Betty (Kosik) Dobesh, and his brother Warren. He is survived by his wife, Doris Hoffman; brother, Duane (Mandana); sister, Sandra Schott; and several nieces and nephews. At Don's request there will be no services. Those who want to share their thoughts about Don should think about the good times they spent with him. The best way to honor Don's life is to contribute to a local animal shelter or better yet, adopt an older pet and encourage others to do the same.

