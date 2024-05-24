Mountaineers emerge in SBC tournament victory over Coastal





MONTGOMERY, Ala. Cody Klein escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning and Drew Holderbach followed by a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom half of the frame, lifting sixth-seeded App State to a 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship tournament Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium. The Mountaineers (32-20-1) avoided elimination by defeating the Chanticleers (34-23) for the third time in four games this season and advanced to face the loser of a Thursday matchup between second-seeded Southern Miss and third-seeded Troy. on Friday at 4pm ET. With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh against Coastal, Hunter Wilder hit a ball back to the mound and sprinted down the first base line, forcing an errant throw and reaching safely to start the inning. Two batters later, Austin St Laurent was hit by a pitch, setting up Holderbach, who fired a rocket over the left-field fence to push the Mountaineers in front 6-3. The home run was Holderbach's ninth of the season and gave the Mountaineers their largest lead of the game. Coastal Carolina loaded the bases with no one out in the ninth inning, but closer Zach Lewis bounced back and picked up a strikeout and a game-ending double play ball to seal the win. App State's pitching was strong throughout. Jackson Steensma struck out five in two scoreless innings before leaving with an injury in the third. After Gray LaSpaluto came out of the bullpen to work two innings in relief, Little followed with three innings and earned his second win of the season. Little allowed just one run on two hits and struck out three. Even though the bases were loaded, with the go-ahead run 100 feet away in the top of the seventh, he struckout to keep the score at 3-3. App State pitching fanned 12 batters in the ballgame and stranded 13 Coastal runners. After falling behind 2-0 on a pair of Coastal sac-bunts, App State took its first lead with a three-run fifth inning. Hit by a pitch with one out, Wilder advanced to second base on an errant pickoff throw and to third base on a passed ball. After Joseph Zamora Also hit by a pitch, St. Laurent put the Mountaineers on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field. With two in scoring position after a wild pitch, Banks Tolley drilled a go-ahead two-run single from the top of the left field fence to give the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead. Tolley reached base six times in nine at bats in two tournament games. The Chanticleers tied the score on a solo home run by Jake Books in the sixth. The win marks the Mountaineers' fourth in two seasons of elimination and comes in the first-ever meeting with the Chanticleers in the Sun Belt tournament.

