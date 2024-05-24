French Open 2024 TV schedule on Tennis Channel and NBC Sports | Entertainment

The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis On the calendar, the best players in the world compete on the red clay courts of Roland-Garros for the French Open in Paris May 26 – June 9.
Novak Djokovic (pictured above) seeks a second consecutive (and fourth overall) French Open title, while 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will likely play in his last Roland-Garros event. Nadal faces a tough opponent in the first round, No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.
Other contenders include 2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner and 2023 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcarazalthough both have struggled with injuries recently.
On the women's side, Poland's Iga Witek is the clear favorite as she attempts to make it three consecutive French Open victories. Shell will face two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and reigning US Open winner Coco Gauff.
Tennis Channel, Peacock and NBC are joining forces to televise and stream the tournament. NBC's coverage will also air NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
French Open 2024 TV show on Tennis Channel and NBC Sports
All times oriental.
Sunday May 26
First round: 5am – 5:30pm, Tennis Channel
First round: 12:00-15:00, Peacock
Monday May 27
First round: 5am – 3pm, Tennis Channel
First Round: 11am-3pm, NBC
First round: 11am – 5.30pm, Peacock
Tuesday May 28
First round: 5am – 5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Wednesday May 29
Second round: 5:00 AM – 5:30 PM, Tennis Channel
Thursday May 30
Second round: 5:00 AM – 5:30 PM, Tennis Channel
Friday May 31
Third Round: 5am – 5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Saturday June 1
Third round: 5am – 1pm, Tennis Channel
Third round: 12:00-3:00 PM, NBC
Third round: 12:00 – 17:30, Pauw
Sunday June 2
Fourth round: 5am – 1pm, Tennis Channel
Fourth round: 12:00-3:00 PM, NBC
Fourth round: 12:00 – 17:30, Pauw
Monday June 3
Fourth round: 5am – 5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Tuesday June 4
Quarterfinals: 5am – 12pm, Tennis Channel
Quarter-finals: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Tennis Channel
Wednesday June 5
Quarterfinals: 5am – 12pm, Tennis Channel
Quarter-finals: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Tennis Channel
Thursday June 6
Women's semi-final: 6am – 2pm, Tennis Channel
Women's Semifinals: 11am – 2pm, NBC & Peacock
Friday June 7
Men's semi-final: 8am – 4pm, Tennis Channel
Men's Semifinals: 11am – 3pm, NBC & Peacock
Saturday June 8
Women's Final: 9am – 2pm, NBC & Peacock
Sunday June 9
Men's Final: 9am – 2pm, NBC & Peacock
