HUI PANG HP-07 Table Tennis Robot Trainer Ping Pong Spin Ball Training Machine





Need a partner? Look here, the easiest way to practice table tennis with pleasure, solo. Table tennis robots are ideal for sharpening your skills and allowing you to perfect the more difficult shots in the game. These well-made robots from leading table tennis suppliers ensure that you can practice until you master the art of table tennis. There are no controls to learn -> launch -> set -> load -> play. The innovative spiral gravity design automatically feeds the balls and eliminates ball jamming. Most robots come with a back net that allows you to continue playing without having to regularly refill the robot with balls. Whatever your requirements, we guarantee that your game will improve with a table tennis robot. Functions: Intelligent Design – Provides 36 kinds of spinning balls, easy installation, small and easy to carry.

The swing frequency is 0-5 levels, the swing speed is adjusted, the out-ball frequency is 0-5 levels and can be adjusted for training

Larger capacity – up to 120 balls (use the INTERNATIONAL STANDARD balls with a diameter of 40 mm (1.57 inches). Please note that you must use more than 15 balls to use this machine. If less than 15 balls the ball will not come out.

Generate topspin, backspin, sidespin and any combination thereof so you can make better use of the different features

Adjust the position of the machine to your own preference.

Fits all standard table tennis tables, even the most advanced players and beginners get a great workout. Specifications: Rated voltage: 100V-240V

Rated power: 36W

Arc adjustment: 7-corner settings

Ball speed: 4-40 m/s

Ball-out frequency: 40-70/min

Direction of rotation: 2-wheel drive (multi-spin, up and down, right and left)

Dropping: Fixed dropping

Swing Frequency: 0-5 levels adjust swing speed

Out-ball frequency: 0-5 level can be adjusted

Ball switch: short ball/long ball switch (manual)

Capacity: up to 120 balls The image shown here is indicative only. We continue to improve our products. But due to the large number of products and the volume of work this causes, we cannot guarantee that our advertising photos will be updated 100% on time. If there is any inconsistency between the images and the actual product you receive, the actual product will prevail. We are sorry for the inconvenience.

