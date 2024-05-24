UMD Women's Hockey Releases Complete 2024-2025 Schedule





The University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team has officially released its full 2024-2025 schedule, which will include the earliest start to a Bulldog regular season in program history. UMD is entering its 26th season and tenth season under head coach Maura Crowell with a mid-September rematch with reigning NCAA champion Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on September 21-22, which will serve as the Bulldogs Western Collegiate Hockey Association opener. UMD will drop the puck on home ice at AMSOIL Arena next weekend with a first-ever meeting with Syracuse University during another Saturday-Sunday series on September 28-29. The Bulldogs will take on Colgate University in Hamilton, NY in a non-conference series on October 4-5, and will stay on the road the following weekend to take on the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin (11-12 October). Notably, UMD will host in-state rival University of Minnesota at AMSOIL on Nov. 15-16, the first of three straight home series that will conclude with a visit from the University of Vermont on Nov. 29-30, the Catamounts' first visit in program history. In total, UMD will play three non-conference opponents next season, two of which will be in Duluth. UMD's first action of 2025 will take place at AMSOIL on Jan. 10-11 against St. Cloud State University. The Bulldogs follow that up with a visit from the Buckeyes on Jan. 17-18, then close out January with a series against the Badgers on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The regular season ends Feb. 21-22 at Ridder Arena against the Gophers. Bulldog fans should note that UMD will host the WCHA's Final Face-Off for the third time ever and for the second time at AMSOIL on March 7-8. In total, the Bulldogs will play 14 games of their 34 regular season contests against programs that played in the 2024 NCAA Regional Finals. UMD, which made its fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third straight NCAA Regional Final in March, ended its season 2023-2024 on 21-14-4 Click to view UMD's full 2024-2025 schedule here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umdbulldogs.com/news/2024/5/23/umd-womens-hockey-releases-complete-2024-2025-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos