Sports
Colorado Avalanche Feature Stories: Gabriel Landeskog is NOT retiring, more Chris MacFarland updates
The Colorado Avalanche's end-of-season press conference provided a lot of news and information, but left a lot to be desired. First and foremost, let's get this out of the way: Gabriel Landesog is not retiring. The Avs PR spokesperson said this from the beginning and also joked about it.
Landeskog followed up the non-resignation statement by saying it felt like slow torture because he couldn't play while his teammates did. However, he fully understood the consequences he would face if he rushed back and took it easy. He said he was feeling pretty good about returning next season, whether for training camp in September or toward the end of next season in April, and gave his family a hug after playing his first game back.
Landeskog: I can't wait to come out after a game and give my family a big hug
Same Gabe, same #GoAvsGo
Miles High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 23, 2024
The questions then turned to Chris MacFarland, who at least shed some light on Valeri Nichushkin's situation. He mentioned battling addiction and focusing first and foremost on his health off the ice and getting the help he needs. He also said that it was very disappointing when he received the news, and that it left a big pit in his stomach. At this time, there are no grounds for contract termination, and it is highly likely that he will be back with the Avalanche following his six-month suspension.
It is very likely that he will return with the Avalanche
Chris MacFarland on Valeri Nichushkin #GoAvsGo
Miles High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 23, 2024
There are holes to be filled on the roster, and MacFarland touched on it briefly. They're trying to bring back guys like Andrew Cogliano, Jack Johnson and Jonathan Drouin. At least for the latter of the three, MacFarland said it wouldn't be a challenge to bring him back at this point thanks to the additional cap relief from Nichushkin and Landeskogs' deals.
The Avalanche General Manager also referenced guys with lower AAVs to fill those gaps at this point. They would look at free agents, waiver wires and any trades to make this happen. At the same time, he said guys like Nikolai Kovalenko, Jean-Luc Foudy and Sam Malinski have kicked down the doors this summer and are preparing to try to earn a roster spot during training camp in September. He also said he would soon sign Cal Ritchie to his entry-level contract and hoped to include him in training camp as well.
Hopefully we get Cal Ritchie signed here soon and get him to his first NHL training camp. We can wait until he comes in and is ready to thrive.
Chris MacFarland on the Ritchie season and what the future holds #GoAvsGo
Miles High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 23, 2024
Finally, more injury news came to light, including the bruises and bumps from the Avs' playoff run. Casey Mittelstadt's hip injury suffered in Game Six of the second round against the Dallas Stars doesn't seem too relevant, and Artturi Lehkonen will undergo shoulder surgery next week, which could hinder his start to training camp. Otherwise everyone looks good to go.
Artturi Lehkonen will undergo shoulder surgery next week, Chris MacFarland said #GoAvsGo
Miles High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 23, 2024
Overall, there is great news surrounding Landeskog as the announcement of this press conference brings out fans' worst hopes, but the captain isn't going anywhere. Based on his recent progress, he has reason to hope he'll be back, but it will be a long summer to see how things continue to develop.
A big part of the Nichushkin situation is out of the Avs' hands, and as MacFarland said, they will evaluate all their options from a business perspective, while getting Val off the ice as a human being first. Landeskog did say he needs to regain trust in the locker room so he can be welcomed back with open arms.
Landeskog will have several follow-ups if the team can trust Nichushkin again. He makes it clear that the responsibility lies with Val. He has to prove it over the next six months. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/hu1KszhTvh
Wil Petersen (@PetersenWill) May 23, 2024
The summer will be long for the Avalanche, and it will be interesting to see how the team takes steps to improve. Nevertheless, this press conference was more encouraging, thanks to Landesog continuing the fight to be back on the roster.
You can Watch the entire press conference here, in which Landeskog and MacFarland spoke for 50 minutes. Let us know what you think of this news and more in the comments below!
