ECU falls to Wichita State in AAC tournament





Next game: vs. rice 24/05/2024 | 1:00 pm Be able to. 24 (Fri) / 1:00 PM vs Rice CLEAR WATER, Fla. No. 4 seed Wichita State scored 11 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat No. 1 seed East Carolina 14-4 in a winners' game of the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Thursday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Pirates (41-14) will face No. 8 seed Rice in an elimination game Friday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament on Saturday. Tommy LaPour (6-3) earned the win after pitching 6.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Chris Kahler (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits in 1.1 work frames. Josh Livingston drove in seven runs for the Shocker (31-27) offense, while Lane Haworth had three runs scored and three RBI. Ryley Johnson , Jacob Spreeuw And Dixon Williams each recorded a pair of hits to go along with a two-RBI performance Ryan McCrystal . Wichita State started its offense in the top of the first inning when Haworth drew a walk and eventually scored on a two-out RBI single by Jaden Gustafson. The Shockers loaded the bases on a hit by Mauricio Millan, but Jacob Jenkins-Cowart made a spectacular grab into right field to end the inning and keep the deficit at one. East Carolina responded in the bottom of the inning. Johnson ripped a leadoff single just inside the line past first base before McCrystal fired the first pitch of his at-bat and crashed it 400 feet over the wall in right field to put the Purple and Gold up 2-1. Williams increased the Pirates advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning by smashing a solo shot into the palm trees over the right field fence to make it 3-1. However, Wichita State took the lead in the top of the sixth inning and scored seven runs, including six on a three-run double and three-run homerun. Livingston then extended the Shocker's dominance to 12-3 in the top of the seventh inning with a grand slam. After Wichita State scored two more runs in the top of the ninth, Nathan Chrismon ripped a 2-1 pitch against the center wall. The fielder was unable to keep control of the ball and Chrismon came all the way around to score on what was ruled an error that would account for the final score. East Carolina fell to Wichita State for the first time this season after beating the Shockers in Greenville earlier this season.

The Pirates lost a neutral-court game for the first time this campaign after knocking off No. 15 North Carolina during the regular season and Rice to open the AAC Tournament on Tuesday.

The Shockers went 8-for-18 (.444) with two outs and scored nine RBI with two outs.

Together, the teams left 22 runners on base.

With a win over Rice Friday, ECU reaches the semifinals of the tournament for the fourth time in a row. 2024 USA Baseball Athletic Conference Championship

Tuesday May 21 Game 1: No. 4 Wichita State 8, No. 5 UAB 2

Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina 12, No. 8 Rice 4

Game 3: No. 7 Charlotte 9, No. 2 UTSA 5 (12 innings)

Game 4: No. 3 Tulane 14, No. 6 Florida Atlantic (7 innings) Wednesday May 22 Game 5: Rice 9, UAB 0 (UAB eliminated)

Game 6: Florida Atlantic 12, UTSA 5 (UTSA eliminated) Thursday May 23 Game 7: Wichita State 14, East Carolina 4

Game 8: Charlotte vs. Tulane | 5:45 PM | ESPN+ Friday May 24 Game 9: Rice vs. East Carolina | 1:00 PM | ESPN+

Game 10: Loser of Game 8 vs. Florida Atlantic | 47 minutes into Game 9 | ESPN+ Saturday May 25 Game 11: Wichita State vs. Game 9 winner | 9am | ESPN+

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 47 minutes into Game 11 | ESPN+

Game 13: Wichita State vs. Winner of Game 11 (if necessary) | To be determined | ESPN+

Game 14: Loser of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 12 (if necessary) | To be determined | ESPN+ Sunday May 26 Game 15: Semi-final winners | Afternoon | ESPNEWS/ESPN+ All times listed are Eastern.

