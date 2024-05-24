Did KL Rahul's advice force Justin Langer to turn down a job offer as India's cricket coach? | Cricket news





After Ricky Ponting, another Australian candidate for the Indian national men's team head coach gig appears to have ruled himself out. Former Australian opener and Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer has said the time is not right for him to take up the “great job”. Speaking on the BBC's Stumped podcast, Langer shared the reason why he didn't consider the job: a conversation he had with LSG skipper KL Rahul. “You never say never. And about the pressure to do it in India, I spoke to KL Rahul [the captain at Lucknow Super Giants, where Langer is the head coach] and he said, 'You know, if you think there is pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that’s] coaching India. That was good advice, I think,” Langer shared. “It would be a great job, (but) I have to (to take myself out of contention). I also know it's an all-encompassing role, and after four years with the Australian team, it's honestly exhausting. And that is the Australian job,” he added. Langer, who was head coach of the Australian national team between 2018 and 2022, had joined the LSG franchise ahead of IPL 2024 and was among the names considered as a possible successor to Rahul Dravid, whose current tenure with the Indian team is will end after the T20 World Cup. Langer's former teammate and captain, Ricky Ponting, had also revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had approached him to become the head coach of the Indian cricket team. However, the Australian cricket legend turned down the offer as it did not suit his lifestyle at the moment. I have seen a lot of reports about it (he was offered a job by BCCI), Ponting, who is currently working as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, told the ICC. Normally these things pop up on social media before you even know about it, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL just to get a little bit of interest from me about whether I would do it. Another candidate was Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. But in a recent video on the CSK YouTube channel, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has suggested the Kiwi is unlikely to take the gig. “I know it won't be his thing because he doesn't like to be involved [in coaching] for nine to ten months in a year. That's my feeling. I have not discussed anything with him anymore,” Viswanathan said. Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

