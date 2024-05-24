Sports
How Much Does Each College Football Position Make?
In all college sports, it's no surprise that almost all of the highest-paid athletes are football players. Only two of the top 10 name, image and likeness earners don't play football: LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and USC basketball player Bronny James.
What is a surprise: an overview of how much football players earn, based on their position. What is the going rate for a program like the Oregon Ducks to land a top player in the transfer portal? What is the cost of preventing a college football player from entering the transfer portal?
The Oregon Ducks football team has two of the top-10 name, image and likeness earners in all of college football: transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart. They currently have NIL values of $1.4 million (Gabriel) and $1.3 million (Stewart).
Below is a NIL breakdown by college football position: The data was compiled by CBSwho analyzed the market by interviewing NIL agents, collective operators, college coaches, staffers, players and their parents.
The college's NIL ratings reflect current NFL ratings. Quarterback is the highest paid, while securing offensive line protection (especially a left tackle) and defensive lineman is extremely important. Elite skill players earn top dollar, pushing the average up, but many earn less than six figures.
Colorado Buffalo quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the top earner, with a valuation of $4.6 million.
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning praised Gabriel as the Ducks enter their first season in the Big Ten conference.
I think more than anything, the way he's preparing has given Dillon the opportunity to absorb a lot of this really quickly with the walk-throughs we've had, Lanning said. I think that allowed him to get a head start before moving here. His experience speaks for itself, his poise and his ability to get guys to do extra work on him, I think it's really worth it.
It's been three years since the NIL rules changed dramatically, and Oregon is one of the nation's best programs at navigating the NIL landscape and maximizing earning potential for its athletes.
With many thanks to Oregon's NIL collective 'Division Street' – the successes in Oregon's NIL space have not been limited to football. Ducks women's basketball secured a transfer from North Carolina's Deja Kelly, the 11th highest-paid female sport in the country.
“In the fall, we can facilitate deals for student-athletes and our multimedia rights partner can facilitate deals so they change quickly,” Oregon athletics director Rob Mullens told John Canzano. 'We could be more involved in direct connection and facilitation of deals.
Not only does Division Street help student-athletes achieve their financial goals, but it also helps them give back to their community. Gabriel used NIL money to give jerseys to his high school alma mater in Hawaii.
Another Oregon athlete using NIL to give back is men's basketball center NFaly Dante. Dante uses his earnings to build a house for his mother Assetou Diabate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/oregon/football/oregon-ducks-nil-college-football-position-earn-rankings-transfer-portal-quarterback-dillon-gabriel-dan-lanning
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PDIP: Jokowi and Gibran violated ethics and morality, are no longer executives
- How Much Does Each College Football Position Make?
- Australian fashion brand Dion Lee enters voluntary administration | Australian fashion
- JP Morgan Securities to Pay $200 Million to Settle CFTC Supervisory Failure Charges
- Small earthquake hits East Bay – NBC Bay Area
- Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to address election rallies in Haryana, Punjab
- Did we just find out that BoJo will be running in the next election?
- ChatGPT, Google, and Meta want to own your next trip. Here's how
- Full interview: Tapper speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu after ICC seeks arrest warrant
- Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices for fans
- Did KL Rahul's advice force Justin Langer to turn down a job offer as India's cricket coach? | Cricket news
- How to Dress a Baby for Sleep: Expert Tips for Choosing the Safest, Most Comfortable Sleepwear