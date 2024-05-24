



Singsank's Walk-Off Single Caps Charleston Rally on Hofstra

Box score WILMINGTON, NC (May 23, 2024) Cole Singsank's RBI single with two outs in the ninth lifted top-seeded Charleston to an 8-7 walk-off victory over #6 Hofstra in the CAA Baseball Championship at UNCW's Brooks Field on Thursday afternoon. The Cougars (40-12), who reached the 40-win mark for the first time since 2014, will advance to face the winner of tonight's final match between Delaware and UNCW on Friday at 7 p.m. Hofstra (24-32) will meet #5 William & Mary in an elimination match Friday at 11 a.m. Charleston trailed 7-1 before tying the game with a six-run seventh inning. The Cougars opened the frame with three straight singles before Avery Neaves blasted a three-run homer to right-center to cut the deficit to 7-5. Charleston added another run on a Singank single and an error before tying the game on a sacrifice fly by Trotter Harlan. In the bottom of the ninth, Charleston's Cole Mathis walked with two outs and stole second. Singsank followed with a single through the left side of the infield and a sliding Mathis beat the throw to the plate with the winning run. Hayden Thomas (4-1) earned the victory for Charleston after retiring all six batters he faced, including three strikeouts. Hofstra took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Dylan Palmer opened the game with a single and came around to score on a two-out single by Santino Rosso. The Pride broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning. Michael Florides started the frame with a single, was sacrificed to second base and scored on a single by Will Kennedy and a fielding error. An Alex McCoy single and stolen base put two Hofstra runners in scoring position and Steve Harrington put them both up with a single up the middle. A two-out RBI single by Penn Sealey increased the Pride lead to 5-0. Hofstra starting pitcher Carlos Martinez was dominant through the first five innings, holding the Cougars scoreless. However, Charleston finally got to Martinez in the sixth when Mathis doubled down the left field line to bring home Will Baumhofer. However, Hofstra pushed the lead to 7-1 in the top of the seventh when Sealey came up big again with a two-run double to left. Singsank went 3-for-5, while Mathis and Tyler Sorrentino each had a pair of hits for Charleston. For Hofstra, Kennedy went 3-for-5, while Palmer, Harrington, Sealey and Florides each added two hits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/5/23/baseball-singsanks-walk-off-single-caps-charleston-rally-over-hofstra.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos