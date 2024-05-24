The US loses 1-0 to the Czech Republic in the men's world hockey tournament





PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic eliminated the United States from the ice hockey world championship with a 1-0 victory to reach the semifinals Thursday. Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha scored a power-play goal in the second period and Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal stopped 36 shots in front of the home fans at Prague Arena. Zacha and Bruins teammate David Pastrnak played only their second match of the tournament. They joined the Czech team after Boston was eliminated from the NHL playoffs by the Florida Panthers. Looking for an equalizer, the US withdrew goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren, but the Czechs held on and will meet Sweden in the semifinals on Saturday. The Americans had eliminated all thirteen power plays they faced in the preliminary round. “It was a great hockey game and a great atmosphere. Unfortunately we came up short, but it wasn't for lack of effort,” said U.S. coach John Hynes, who also coaches the Wild. In the other quarter-finals, Nick Paul scored two goals as defending champions Canada defeated Slovakia 6-3. Canada will play Switzerland in the last four on Saturday. “We had a great start and from then on we were building,” Paul said. “We were winning our battles, putting pucks at the net and winning our second chances.” Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist and Jared McCann, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Brandon Tanev also scored for 28-time champions Canada. McCann and Dubois scored in the space of 90 seconds early in the opening period, before Peter Cehlarik made it 2-1 when Brandon Hagel deflected the Slovak's pass into his own net. Canada extended its lead to 5-1 with Paul's goal in the second period, followed by two goals within 20 seconds in the third – first Guenther and then Tanev. Milos Kelemen and Marek Hrivik scored to cut Canada's lead to 5-3 before Paul's second goal found an empty net. In Ostrava, the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal 5:54 into extra time to help Sweden beat Finland 2-1. Hannes Bjorninen leveled the match for Finland at 1-1 with 58 seconds left in regular time – four minutes after Rasmus Dahlin had given the Swedes a 1-0 lead. Switzerland previously eliminated Germany by beating last year's number two 3-1, also in Ostrava. Christoph Bertschy led the Swiss with two goals. He gave the Swiss a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal before New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier added the second. Dominik Kahun cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the middle period on a power play before Bertschy added his second into an empty net in the third.

