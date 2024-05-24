Exciting kick-off to the Paralympic World Qualifying Tournament in Pattaya showcases Thailand's excellence as a host





The 2024 ITTF Paralympic World Singles Qualification Tournament kicked off on May 23 in Pattaya, Thailand, at the Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention And Exhibition Center (NICE). As the event unfolds, it will play a crucial role in the Road to Paris 2024 for many para-table tennis athletes. The start of the tournament was nothing short of spectacular. Known for its hospitality, Thailand has proven to be an exceptional host. The venue, NICE, features state-of-the-art facilities including a spacious training hall where players can hone their skills while promoting camaraderie between athletes from around the world. The efforts of the Table Tennis Association of Thailand (TTAT) in organizing this event were commendable and provided a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants. Organizing this tournament is not only an important milestone on the road to Paris, but also a crucial test run for the TTAT. This event provides a unique opportunity to ensure that Thailand is well prepared to host such prestigious competitions, a prospect that became even more relevant after Pattaya was selected as the host city for the 2026 ITTF Para Table Tennis World Championships. The success of the first two days of the tournament has already provided strong guarantees for Thailand's ability to host the Para World Championships in 2026. This upcoming event will be particularly special as it coincides with the centenary of the ITTF. The ninth ITTF World Para Championships, taking place in 2026, will be a celebration of a century of table tennis excellence. In the ever-evolving landscape of para sports, these championships represent a high point, showcasing not only exceptional skills, but also the unity and determination of athletes around the world. Held every four years since 1990, the World Para Table Tennis Championships have become a wealth of benefits for their hosts and attract fans from all over the world. As the 2024 ITTF Paralympic World Singles Qualification Tournament in Pattaya continues to captivate spectators and athletes alike, it underlines the promise of an exciting future for Para Table Tennis in Thailand. This tournament is crucial to determine who will qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, making every match of great importance. As we get closer to the Paralympic Games, tomorrow's third day will determine who secures their place for Paris, promising an exciting conclusion to this remarkable event. Don't miss a moment of the action; watch live further ITTF's YouTube channel. Stay up to date with the live results and schedules here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2024/05/24/thrilling-kickoff-to-paralympic-world-qualification-tournament-in-pattaya-showcases-thailands-excellence-as-a-host/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos