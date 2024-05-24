Cricket-USA stuns Bangladesh again to reach T20 series for home World Cup





(Reuters) – The United States recorded a second straight win against Bangladesh on Thursday, clinching the three-match T20 series with a match to spare in a timely boost ahead of their home World Cup next month. Proving that Tuesday's five-wicket win was no fluke, the Monank Patel-led American side posted 144-6 and bounced back to bowl out Bangladesh for 138 to triumph by six runs at the Prairie View in Houston. Patel (42) and Steven Taylor (31) got the hosts off to a strong start, with Aaron Jones contributing 35 to help them to a competitive total. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) and Shakib Al Hasan (30) kept Bangladesh in the chase but the rest of their batting line-up succumbed with three balls left in their innings. For the hosts, Ali Khan picked up three wickets in the death overs to tilt the game in their favor. I think the way our bowlers bowled in the powerplay and especially in the last five overs, we used the conditions very well and they got the wickets at the right time, Patel said afterwards. I think if we win (Saturday) and get the confidence leading into the World Cup, it will definitely help us. While a 3-0 run would be a big boost for the US ahead of the June 1-29 World Cup that they are co-hosting with the West Indies, Bangladesh's test will be introspective after back-to-back losses to a tier two side. I think it's very disappointing for us, said trip captain Shanto. We lost wickets in almost every over in the middle. That's the main point, I think we lost the game. I hope we can play good cricket in the next match. I don't think it's the skill. We need to change our mindset and mentality. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2024/05/23/cricket-usa-stun-bangladesh-again-to-clinch-t20-series-before-home-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos