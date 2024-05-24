What does Iowa football get with Northwestern WR transfer Jacob Gill?

Shortly after Jacob Gill announced his commitment to Iowa football, Brendan Sullivan posted a GIF on social media.

It referred to a scene from the comedy Stepbrothers (2008), a film starring well-known actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. There is a moment during the film when Reilly's character, Dale Doback, asks:

Can we turn our beds into bunk beds?

As Northwestern roommates, it's fitting that Sullivan quotes Gill's engagement post with that GIF.

That duo's path in college was strikingly similar. They each spent three seasons in the Wildcat program. This spring, they entered the transfer portal within a week of each other (Gill first). Then, within a week of each other, they also committed to Iowa (Sullivan first), filling major gaps for the Hawkeyes.

Specific to Gill, Iowa's wide receiver room needed more firepower. Diante Vines (transfer portal) and Nico Ragaini (exhausted eligibility), who were rotation players last season, have since moved on. A late entry into the transfer portal from Jacob Bostick further depleted that unit. Not to mention that Iowa has a new coach leading that position group.

On paper, Gills' stats don't necessarily stand out. His career numbers with the Wildcats include 16 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. But what Gill believes he can offer is much of what the Hawkeyes lacked.

More like a route runner and then can play with the ball in his hands, Gill told the Register about his skills. A little bit of YAC (yards after the catch) too. But I really want to base my game on running and being open, whether that's in the slot or outside. And then a very good handy man and also a YAC man. And then I love running post balls, and I love making guys miss. Like you're sticky and going vertical.

Gill showed off his ability to make explosive plays during a 2022 Penn State game, breaking free down the sideline and hauling in what turned into a 47-yard touchdown reception.

Gill played in 12 games in each of his true freshman and sophomore seasons. Then, the lead-up to the 2023 season brought hazing towards then-head coach Pat Fitzgerald, leading to his subsequent firing.

With the abrupt changes, Gill redshirted last season to prioritize himself mentally. He stayed with the program and contributed to the scout team. He also appeared in four games, allowing him to retain his redshirt, making one catch for 11 yards.

Guys were getting hurt, Gill said of the situation at Northwestern last season. It was hard to come back and get into the flow of college football. But we did it and didn't look back. In the end it worked out well. But it still affected us all. I would say it just wasn't the right time for me to play. So I decided to just redshirt and be able to use that year of eligibility when I'm completely comfortable playing.

Gill entered the transfer portal in April. Not long after Sullivan committed the Hawkeyes, Gill visited Iowa.

Just the great feeling of the university and the people, the stability and then the standard, Gill said of Iowa. Those are extremely important to me in finding the next place I wanted to participate. Just real people, because I feel like that takes you further than football ever has; only real people who care about you. And then there's the fact that football, just the tradition of great football that comes with it, is just a blessing. So it just all lined up.

The wide receiver's disappointing play has played a role in the Hawkeyes' recent offensive failures. Iowa hasn't had an individual wide receiver rush for more than 400 yards in any of the last four campaigns. On that side of the ball, there were staff changes heading into the 2024 season, with coordinator Brian Ferentz and wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland not returning to the program.

One of the things Gill noticed during the visit was the enthusiasm that emerging wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr exuded. But entering his first season in that role, Budmayr's hiring was far from universally praised by the fan base. That the units had shortcomings, coupled with the fact that Budmayr served exclusively as a college wide receivers coach for the first time, led to some criticism of the internal promotion.

Anytime you hire someone there's a leap of faith, but it's a little easier when you've been with someone for a while and seen them work,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of the decision in April .' And get to know them a little. as people and also their coaching expertise Jons is a good teacher, a good person, who really cares about the players he works with and I think things are going well so far. Those guys all kind of worked well together.

Iowa returns Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson in the wide receiver room, each of whom showed potential last season. Kaden Wetjen was a standout in spring training and running back Terrell Washington Jr. got some reps in the closing stages. Gill, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, can now be added to that rotation.

Under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, Iowa still has a long way to go. But the Hawkeyes filled some important needs by getting Gill And Sullivan. Any quarterback/receiver chemistry they can bring is welcome.

He's just a loser on the field, Gill said of Sullivan. You don't see his mentality often. From his early morning wake to his dedication to film. And then it all just translates onto the field to his game. He's a dawg on the field too, and you need that to lead the team, you need a guy who's a dawg. I'm excited about his future.

