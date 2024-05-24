Bemidji State announces dates for the 27th season of Beaver Womens Hockey





BEMIDJI, Minn. In conjunction with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's unveiling of its 2024-2025 composite league schedule Thursday, the Bemidji State University women's hockey team announced the dates of its 27e season of Beaver Women's Hockey. The Beavers will play a 34-game regular season Sept. 27-28 at Sanford Center. The schedule features a 28-game conference schedule in the first conference in Division I (WCHA). The Beavers will play 16 games at home at Sanford Center, including the season opener against defending national champion Ohio State University. Newly appointed head coach Amber Fryklund begins her tenure as head coach of the BSU Women's Hockey Program for the 2024-2025 season. Ten of the Beavers' eighteen games during the first half of the season will be played at home, while only six of the ten games in the second half will be played at home. After opening the season at home against the defending champion Buckeyes, the Beavers will make their first road trip of the season, traveling to Pennsylvania for a non-conference series against Robert Morris University Oct. 4-5. BSU then returns home to begin a four-game homestand versus St. Cloud State University Oct. 11-12 and Lindenwood University Oct. 18-19. The Beavers close out the month of October at the University of Wisconsin from October 25-26. Bemidji State opens November with another four-game homestand, hosting the University of Minnesota Nov. 1-2 and the University of St. Thomas Nov. 15-16. The Beavers will then be on the road for the next 12 games, from November 22 to January 25. They travel to University of Minnesota Duluth (Nov. 22-23) and Minnesota State University, Mankato (Dec. 13-14) for their final games of the 2024 calendar year before returning to play Jan. 3-4 to compete in the Minnesota Showcase in Ridder Arena. Bemidji State next travels to Ohio State (Jan. 10-11), St. Cloud State (Jan. 17-18) and Minnesota (Jan. 24-25) to complete the 12-game road trip. BSU will then be at home the next two weekends, hosting Minnesota State (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) and Minnesota Duluth (Feb. 7-8) before the final road trip of the regular season in St. Thomas (Feb. 14). -15). The Beavers next host Wisconsin for their final home series Feb. 21-22. All eight league teams will advance to the 2025 WCHA Postseason Tournament, with seeding determined based on their finish in the WCHA standings. The top four seeds will each host a best-of-three quarterfinal series on the weekend of February 28-March 2, with the four winners advancing to the 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff on March 7-8 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Min. Throughout the season, fans can watch all WCHA home games via the Big Ten Plus on-demand streaming service. To subscribe to Big Ten Plus for 2024-2025, visitwww.bigtenplus.com/ For more information about the Bemidji State women's hockey program, tickets or schedules, visit BSUBeavers.com, follow the Beavers on X or Instagram (@BSUBeaversWHKY), or like them on Facebook (facebook.com/BSUBeavers). Located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, while its 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun. Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). –bsu–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bsubeavers.com/news/2024/5/23/womens-ice-hockey-bemidji-state-announces-dates-for-27th-season-of-beaver-womens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos