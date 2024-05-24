Lacrosse faces Syracuse for NCAA Finals berth





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College lacrosse seeks a seventh straight NCAA finals appearance against Syracuse on Friday at 5:30 PM on ESPNU in Cary, NC at WakeMed Soccer Park. With a win, the Eagles will face the winner of Northwestern or Florida in the national championship on Sunday at noon in Cary, NC Last timeout The Eagles handed Michigan a 14-9 loss in the NCAA quarterfinals in Newton last week. BC's defense was at full strength, causing nine of Michigan's 13 turnovers and winning the tie game 15-12. Andrea Reynolds led the team with five draw controls and added a goal. Shea Baker posted a career-high three caused turnovers with five ground balls. Sydney bowls a total of two caused turnovers and one ground ball. Shea Dolce made timely saves with nine and a .500 save percentage. Rachel Clark led the charge with five points (4 G, 1 A), and led seven different Eagles in scoring. Kayla Martello recorded a hat trickwhile McKenna Davis And Cassidy weeks scored twice. A win would -Give BC a seventh straight NCAA finals appearance.

– Improve the Eagles' record to 19-3 overall.

– Go 7-0 in the NCAA semifinals. By the numbers

1 – McKenna Davis leads the nation and the ACC in assists while she has a school record 138 career assists.

15 – BC has not lost yet this season with 15 goals and a 15-0 score.

40 – BC is one of two schools with four players with 40 or more goals.

46.6 – Boston College ranks first in the nation in cumulative efficiency at 46.6 percent.

70 – Kayla Martello has a career-high 70 points. She has increased her scoring output all four seasons from six in 2021 to 51 (2022) and 68 in 2023. IWLCA All-Americans The Eagles collected more All-American awards on Thursday, seven of which were named IWLCA All-American. The seven selections came most from 21 schools. First team

Belle Smith

Sydney bowls Second team

Rachel Clark

Shea Dolce

Cassidy weeks Third team

Emma LoPinto

McKenna Davis To show up In 15 NCAA Tournament games dating back to 2021, the Eagles are 13-2, while B. Smith has a team-high 45 points thanks to 32 goals and 13 assists among active players on the team. She also has 20 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. Kayla Martello has 25 goals and Cassidy weeks has 17. The trio scored 74 goals together. History of the NCAA Semifinals The Eagles are 6-0 in the semifinals, winning five of the games by one goal and the other by just two goals. It will be the fifth straight season the Eagles will face an ACC opponent during Championship Weekend. Offensive balance The Eagles are one of two teams in the country with four players who have scored at least 40 goals, while Weeks has a career-high 39 goals. Only three players reached the 40-goal mark last season, and it's the first time since 2019 that the Eagles have had four players score at least 40 times. Defensive mentality BC was able to limit the Wolverines to just nine goals in the quarterfinal win. It is the fourth time in five postseason games that BC has held its opponent to under ten goals. The Eagles are 74-0 since 2016 when allowing 10 or fewer scores. Series history BC is 13-17 against Syracuse, but has won the past six meetings in the series. It will be the second time this season that the two ACC foes will meet, with BC winning in overtime 11-10, in Alumni and the ACC Championship 15-8.

