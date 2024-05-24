Need someone who knows Indian cricket: BCCI secretary Jay Shah denies approaching Aussies for coaching job





Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary. File photo | Photo credit: K. Pichumani

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Friday, May 24, 2024, dismissed claims that the Board has approached a former Australian cricketer to become India's next head coach and hinted that the successor to Rahul Dravid could be an Indian. saying that he must have a deep understanding of the game structure in the country. Amid high-profile coaches across the world who opted out of the race to become the head coach of the Indian cricket club, Mr Jay Shah has stated that he has not approached anyone for the prestigious post. Mr Shah's clarification came hours after Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer and Andy Flower stated on various platforms their disinterest in throwing their hat into the ring. The deadline for submitting applications is May 27. When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of head coach of the Indian cricket team. Team India has the largest fan base in the world and enjoys unparalleled support. Our rich history and passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative courses in the world, Shah said in a statement on Friday. The role requires a high level of professionalism as you will have to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and follow an assembly line of talented cricketers. It is a tremendous honor to cater to the aspirations of a billion fans and the BCCI will choose the right candidate, who is capable of taking Indian cricket forward. Ponting credited informal conversations to gauge his interest before prioritizing family commitments, while Langer credited a conversation with KL Rahul with helping him opt out of the race. Flower, meanwhile, emphasized after losing to Royal Challenger Bengaluru in the IPL Eliminator that he was keen to stay in franchise cricket. Preference for an India, Shah hints While adding that no one from the BCCI has approached anyone, Mr Shah dropped the biggest hint of the BCCI likely to prefer an Indian as Rahul Dravid's successor. Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely false. Finding the right coach for our national team is a painstaking and thorough process, Shah said. We are focused on identifying individuals who have a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and who have risen through the ranks. It is vital that our coach has an in-depth understanding of our domestic cricket framework to truly take Team India to the next level. Hardly any foreign coach is attuned to the complexities of India's domestic cricket ecosystem. Should an Indian be preferred, VVS Laxman would be the logical choice for the Cricket Advisory Committee, but the head of the National Cricket Academy is not interested in taking over from Dravid due to personal reasons. It would mean that Harbhajan Singh (who has expressed his interest), Gautam Gambhir or Zaheer Khan (a feeler has been sent to both) could emerge as the frontrunner if either of them submits the application.

