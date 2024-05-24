Markowitz is Section 1 singles champion, Reis/Saeed wins the doubles

HARRISON By the time Callum Markowitz drew anticipatory cheers from a thinning crowd by making his tough opponent miss a service return in the third set, giving Markowitz 40-love and on match point, the members of the Harrison High marching band had already long gone. various guided tours of parking lots in which you practice You're a Grand Old Flag.

A few seconds later the cheering was almost as loud as the enthusiastic band had been.

Markowitz, a senior from White Plains and the top player in the Section 1 boys tennis tournament, had gotten what he wanted after waiting nearly a year: a return trip to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for another shot to the state singles tennis title.

The truth was that future Vanderbilt player and Mamaronecks hard-hitting Maxim Kalinin, the No. 2 seed and Tulane commit who fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Markowitz, were playing with house money on Wednesday. Both were confident they would play in next week's state tennis tournament even before the first serves of the day were hit.

Because Section 1 was given three slots for both singles and doubles, the same applied to Scarsdale's Jack Reis and Sam Saeed and their doubles opponents, Horace Greeley's Adam Fink and Ben Singer.

Reis and Saeed won 6-2, 6-3. But at least for practical purposes this was of little importance.

The only matches where everything was on the line were the battle for third place (won in singles by New Rochelles Alexander Suhanitski and in doubles by Mamaroneck pair Owen Zerbib and Jingyang (Max) Li).

But the security of playing at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was not reflected in the players' efforts.

They played as if losing meant the end of their season.

Markowitz, who was not nearly as demonstrative as the fiery Kalinin for most of the match, nevertheless showed emotion with many points and especially in the close of the match.

I had to win that last match (with him) for love. One of the biggest points was 30 to 40. At closing, I didn't want to give anything away, he said.

He and Kalinin didn't quite get into the final, but almost.

Both had an opening day. Markowitz advanced to the semifinals after dropping just one game, then needed to play three sets for his semifinal win, but dropped just one game in the final two sets.

Kalinin was tested more in his semi-final, where he won the first set in a tiebreak, dropped the second and then took the third. But that still didn't seem to compare to how tough the finals were.

Markowitz said he would have preferred to have a little bit of adversity and get through the fight before facing Kalinin. But the lack of that didn't really seem to hurt the defending Section 1 champions.

However, he may have been playing with at least one eye on the upcoming state tournament after finishing fifth last year with a quarterfinal loss.

“I knew it wasn't my best effort,” said Markowitz, who will be playing at States for the third time after first making the tournament as a seventh-grader before taking a brief break from high school tennis to play baseball .

This year, his goal, like Kalinin's, is to be the last man standing in the United States.

Kalinin, who believes he has had a racket in his hand since he was 4 and has been playing U.S. Tennis Association tournaments for six years, will also make his third appearance at the state meet.

Last year he finished third and sixth as a sophomore.

While Division I tennis promises even greater challenges and rewards, Kalinin would like to capture New York's top high school title.

It's how you appear for the past two or three days. If I do my best, I can beat anyone there. Winning states as a senior would really be an icing on the cake, Kalinin said.

Doubles teams aim for a repeat of Section 1

Reis, a sophomore, and Saeed, a junior, played for state champion Scarsdale in the state team competition last year, but this will be their first appearance at the individual state doubles and singles championships.

Last year the pair fell in the quarterfinals in the Section 1 tournament.

Their loss even fell to Fink and Singer, who they defeated on Wednesday.

Rather than being intimidated by the prospect of meeting them in the final, Reis indicated that he and Saeed were confident.

We just decided to play much more aggressively. We had confidence. We decided to go for it this year and have fun and we did it, Reis said.

Saeed said the two thought they should have won last year, but they were young and a bit inexperienced and couldn't get the point they needed at the right time.

Reis attributed this year's victory not only to their aggressive play, but also to their many hours of working together over the past year. The two play doubles together at USTA events.

Me and him have done a lot of grinding this year and it's going a lot better. Our chemistry is really good, says Reis, who has been working with Singer for a few years.

We know each other's games. We were both good friends off the field. Were there to cheer each other up in difficult moments, Saeed said.

The two are hoping their Scarsdale team, which finished second to Syosset last year, can repeat as Section 1 team champions. But the Section 1 team championships and team states are separate events, scheduled for later in the calendar.

Reis said he and Saeed will enter next week's state singles and doubles championships with more confidence than they did during last year's state team competition.

They expect to know all their possible opponents from club play and will, he said, adopt a 'Go for it' no matter what attitude.

That was also their dominant and obviously successful attitude on Wednesday.

Winning the section is something big, said Reis, who described himself and Saeed as very happy.

Singer, who will play for Trinity College next year, said that although he was assured of a place in the United States before the start of the match, falling to Reis and Saeed was still disappointing.

But he doesn't expect the loss to carry over to states, where the pair finished fourth last year.

“I definitely think the experience of playing under pressure last year will help,” Singer said.

He said he and Fink, who finished runner-up for the Section 1 doubles title last year to eventual state champions Nick Peng and Eli Johnson of Edgemont, will practice hard in the coming week.

Singer added that he knows the competition will be tough and that he believes he and Fink should be able to beat Reis and Saeed or any other team at the state championships.

The state tournament is scheduled for May 31 and June 2.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross country, track and field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, basketball, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at@HaggertyNancy.

.