Jay Shah denies approaching Aussies for coaching job

“I would love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things I have going on in my life and wanting to have some time at home, everyone knows that if you take a job with the Indian team, that is also possible.” I wouldn't be involved with an IPL team, so that would also take it out of it,” he said.

Taking on the job of coaching India also involves being away from home for 10 to 11 months, but Ponting said his family seemed ready.

“…I whispered to my son about it and I said, 'Dad's been offered an Indian coaching job' and he said, 'Take it, Dad, we'd like to move there in the next couple of years.' years,” he said.

“So they love being there and the cricket culture in India, but at the moment it probably doesn't really fit into my lifestyle,” Ponting said.

Meanwhile, Langer, who had remained non-committal in applying for the coaching role in India after the IPL clash between LSG and Mumbai Indians, said he would “never say never” but at the same time revealed that he had received crucial advice from Lucknow skipper KL Rahul.

Langer told BBC Stumped Podcast: It would be a great job. I also know it's an all-encompassing role, and after four years with the Australian team, it's honestly exhausting. And that is the Australian job.

“You never say never. And the pressure to do it in India. I spoke to KL Rahul and he said, 'You know, if you think there is pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, (i.e.) Coaching India That was good advice, I think, said Langer.